"Even when players like Serena Williams or Roger Federer haven't played, there has still been great storylines; unfortunately for all of us, the sport moves on" - Andy Murray after reaching 2022 US Open 3R

Following his second-round win at the US Open on Wednesday, Andy Murray has said that there have been some enticing storylines in Roger Federer's absence and Serena Williams' impending retirement.

Williams, who has reached the third round, is set to retire after the US Open, having barely played since Wimbledon last year because of injury. Meanwhile, Federer hasn't played at all since Wimbledon last year, missing a third straight US Open, after undergoing knee surgery.

During the two legends' absence over the last few months, the sport has seen the emergence of women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, among others, while Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are still adding more Majors to their names.

Meanwhile, Murray recovered from a set down against American Emilio Nava to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows for the first time in six years.

In his press conference, the former World No. 1 said that public memory is short, and the sport moves on. Despite Williams and Federer not being on the court a lot recently, the sport hasn't been bereft of 'great storylines'.

"Even when players like Serena haven't played, there has still been great storylines, when someone like Roger has not played much recently, there's still been great moments and things on the court," said the 2012 US Open winner. "Unfortunately, for all of us, the sport moves on, and people forget pretty quickly in this sport as well."

Andy Murray will next take on 13th seed Matteo Berrettini on Friday for a place in the second week.

"He's been at the top of his game, and now he's very consistent" - Andy Murray on Matteo Berrettini

Andy Murray knows what he will come up against Matteo Berrettini in the next round. He said that the Italian has been on top of his game for a few years now and has added consistency to the mix too.

The 13th seed Berrettini, who reached the last four at Flushing Meadows in 2019, is renowned for his big serve, his forehand and a reliable slice backhand.

Murray admitted as much, saying:

"He's been up at the top of the game for quite a number of years, and now he's very consistent. He's a big server who puts down a pretty high percentage of serves usually, so always makes it difficult to break and is always in the match because of that. He's not just a big serve, though. He has a good slice backhand, he has a big forehand. I think he's a very good competitor, as well."

Andy Murray trails Berrettini 2-1 in their head-to-head, losing to the Italian in their most recent meeting in the Stuttgart Open final this year.

