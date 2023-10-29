Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to feature in the year's last ATP 1000 tournament at the Paris Masters next week. The former is seeded No. 1 and the latter No. 2. But ahead of the main action, both men had a joint training session in which they played some intense rallies.

Videos of the joint training on Sunday, October 29, went viral on social media. In one of the clips, Alcaraz is seen using his tennis racket as a golf club while the World No. 1 is getting ready for the practice.

"How's your putting?" Alcaraz asked Djokovic.

Tennis fans were over the moon to see their favorite stars train with each other ahead of a big tournament. Many applauded their commitment despite it being just a hitting session and appreciated the wholesome nature of the videos. Others compared their intensity to a Grand Slam final.

"There's something rather wholesome about the world number 1 and 2 hitting a practice court together. Like, yeah, they'll want to kill each other the next time they play competitively in competition but they're happy having a wee bat around too," one fan wrote.

"Y’all know that a final is being played right now?" another fan chimed in.

"Even in practice, Djokovic and Alcaraz fight like it's a Grand Slam final," a fan posted on X.

"As of they are playing a competitve match. Level of commitment and shot making," another fan said.

Here are some fan reactions to the hitting session:

Here are Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz's path to final at the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is eyeing his seventh title at the Paris Masters and defending runners-up points from last year. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz would be hoping to win his maiden title at the indoor tournament. There were some doubts over the Spaniard's appearance at the event due to injuries woes. However, he made a last-minute decision to compete.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, the No. 1 seed, will begin his journey in Paris in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He will face either compatriot Miormir Kecmanovic or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in round two. By seeding, the 36-year-old is projected to face No. 12 seed Ben Shelton in the third round, defending champion and No. 6 seed Holger Rune in the quarterfinal, No. 4 seed Jannik Sinner in the semifinal, and No. 2 seed Alcaraz in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz has also received a first-round bye and will face Alexandre Muller or Romain Safiullin in the second round. By seeding, he is expected to face No. 16 seed Karen Khachanov in the third round, No. 7 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinal, No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal and Djokovic in the final.

