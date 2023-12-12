Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez, who is an advocate of empowering kids through sports, spent her holiday season by offering gifts to children at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, Florida. The gesture won appreciation from her fans who said she has a large heart.

"Witnessing smiles on the faces of these resilient young souls is a priceless reminder that even the smallest act of kindness can make a significant impact. It’s a heartwarming experience that holds a special place in our hearts. Remember, it’s not about the size of the gift, but the love and care behind it that truly matter," Fernandez wrote on her Instagram page.

Leylah Fernandez started the Leylah Annie & Family Foundation, a non-profit foundation dedicated to providing families with a better quality of life through education and sports, in December 2022.

"Every year, my sisters and I make it a tradition to spread extra joy during the holiday season. This season, let’s all take a moment to reflect on the joy of giving and extend a helping hand to those in need," she wrote.

Fernandez credited her parents for imbibing in her the spirit of giving back to society.

"Growing up, our parents instilled in us the importance of giving back and being there for those who need it most. The lessons of compassion, empathy, and generosity have shaped us into the individuals we are today," she wrote posting her photo on the hospital premises along with a glimpse of the gifts she gave.

"Very good champion, you have an extraordinary heart beautiful Ecuadorian. I admire you a lot idol," a fan responded.

Fernandez is coached by Julian Alonso, a Spanish-American former tennis player and also by her father Jorge Fernandez, a former football player from Ecuador.

She played a pivotal role in Canada's first-ever Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup win last month. Fernandez beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets in the semi-finals at BJK Cup.

"Tennis has given me so many opportunities": Leylah Fernandez on her journey

Leylah Fernandez, who rose to a career high of No.13 in WTA rankings in 2022, said tennis has given her ample opportunities to dream big.

"Tennis has given me so many opportunities, but my favorite has been able to travel the world," she said in an earlier Instagram post.

Leylah Fernandez has been on a rollercoaster ride since her runnner-up finish at the US Open 2021

"While my tennis journey has taught me dedication and resilience, my love for playing with @lego sets takes me on extraordinary adventures beyond the court," she said referring to her association with LEGO, a plastic toys manufacturing company that she endorses.

Fernandez said that young girls can make a mark by learning to overcome the hindrances in their path to progress.

"Dream big, build creatively, and learn to conquer obstacles. Just as I’ve grown from an aspiring athlete to a determined competitor, young girls can evolve from dreamers to builders," she wrote.