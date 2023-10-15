Alycia Parks drew the attention of tennis fans after her powerful overhead smash directly struck her doubles opponent, Peangtarn Plipuech, at the 2023 Korea Open.

Merely two weeks after Parks made headlines for a heated dispute with her doubles partner Yanina Wickmayer at the China Open, the American has found herself embroiled in controversy once more.

Parks teamed up with compatriot Sofia Kenin to contest the doubles title at the WTA 250 event. The American pair squared off against Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech in the semifinals. The Thai duo clinched the closely contested opening set 7-5.

In the second set, with the score at 5-5, Alycia Parks gained an opportunity to execute a powerful smash at the net. However, her shot accidentally struck Plipuech, who was also positioned at the net. The Thai player correctly anticipated the American's shot and pre-emptively crouched to protect her body from the impact.

Parks immediately raised her racquet in apology as the chair umpire made his way to check on Plipuech. Despite taking the hit, Kumkhum and Plipuech won the match, 7-5, 7-6(3).

Tennis fans were quick to criticize Alycia Parks for her tendency to become embroiled in on-court drama.

"Every damn week it's a scandal with her," a fan commented.

"Hands on the hip, she doesn't give a toss that she did that. She's trying her best to not be liked recently isn't she," another fan chimed in.

Other fans, however, came to the American's defense and questioned why Plipuech had chosen to crouch down in the middle of the court instead of moving out of the way of the shot.

"Idk her fault for sitting down in the middle of the damn court. Girl if you don't get tf up and MOVE," a fan posted.

"Why did she just sit down like that? Sksjshsjshs girl get up!" another fan shared.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Alycia Parks crashes out of Korea Open singles in 1R

Alycia Parks

Following a first-round exit from the the WTA 1000 China Open, Alycia Parks entered the 2023 Korea Open as the seventh seed in the singles draw. She locked horns with Polina Kudermetova in her tournament opener.

The American made a strong start to the match, claiming the first set 6-3. However, Kudermetova raised her level in the subsequent sets and dominated proceedings to secure a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Parks will be in action at the Transylvania Open next, taking place in Romania from October 16-22. The second seed will kick off her campaign against home favorite Elena-Gabriela Ruse.