Novak Djokovic recently discussed his pursuit of Rafael Nadal's record tally of Grand Slam titles and how his rivalry with the Spaniard keeps him motivated.

The nine-time Australian Open champion defeated fifth-seed Andrey Rublev on January 25 to reach the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the 10th time. The former World No. 1 breezed past the Russian ace 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The fourth seed, who had his left thigh strapped again, will face American Tommy Paul in the semifinals on Friday, January 27.

Ahead of the match, Djokovic spoke about his chances of equaling Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

He told the Australian Open's website that every match is "historic" at the moment for both him and the Spaniard. The Serb added that they are both "pushing" each other to see how far they can go.

"It's amazing. I mean, it feels like that every match is a historic match at this moment, particularly for Rafa and myself. I think we are very privileged to be in this position, both him and I, pushing each other to the limit to see how far one or the other can go," he said.

The Serb then revealed that the chase for the most Grand Slam titles motivates him, and adding another title to his collection has always been his "highest goal."

"It does keep me going, of course. I'm trying to balance things out between the professional goals that I have and it's always highest goal for me, you know, trying to reach another title," he said.

"I have plenty of success in Australia, so that obviously feeds on my motivation and inspiration" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 10.

Novak Djokovic went on to say that his success in Australia inspires him to always perform at his best. He added that he wants to share the "good vibes" with his family, his closest people, and the audience watching him play.

"I have plenty of success in Australia, so that obviously feeds on my motivation and inspiration always to perform at my best," he said.

"Knowing if I've done so well in the past and also, kind of a private mission of why I keep on playing tennis, which is personal, which is joy and love for the sport and passion really with my family, my closest people in my life, and hopefully sharing [those] good vibes with people watching me play," he added.

Defending champion Nadal crashed out of the tournament in the second round, losing to Mackenzie McDonald. Djokovic is two wins away from tying his great rival for the all-time lead in men's tennis with 22 Grand Slam titles.

