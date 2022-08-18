"Every single one of these policies that discriminates against the unvaccinated needs to change immediately; Novak Djokovic should play in the U.S. Open" - Stanford University professor of medicine

A couple of American medical experts recently gave their thoughts on the latest vaccination guidelines issued by the CDC, with both individuals throwing their weight behind Novak Djokovic's participation in the US Open.

Djokovic and every unvaccinated foreigner wanting to travel to the United States of America are currently barred from doing so due to the immigration laws in place and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Nicole Saphier discussed the current guidelines released by the CDC.

The American government agency announced a change in certain guidelines a few days ago, saying they would now recognize natural immunity in individuals. They also said they would eliminate testing and quarantine requirements and eliminate some social distancing recommendations.

While these new guidelines only apply to American citizens, they have offered a glimmer of hope to Djokovic that the CDC may be willing to relax the rules for foreign individuals.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford University professor of medicine, joined “Fox & Friends First” co-host Carley Shimkus on Monday to discuss the change in guidelines.

While speaking to Shimkus, Bhattacharya explained how the law which bars unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country has prevented numerous families from being able to stay together.

Bhattacharya believes the discriminatory vaccination policies need to "change immediately" before adding that Novak Djokovic should be allowed to play at the US Open.

“We had this advisory turned into essentially a law that said you couldn’t come into the United States if you were an unvaccinated foreigner,” Bhattacharya said. “Many, many people have relatives abroad who couldn’t come into the U.S., who’ve been separated from their family because of this guidance."

"Now what needs to happen is every single one of these policies that discriminates against the unvaccinated needs to change. It needs to change immediately. Novak Djokovic should play in the U.S. Open for instance,” he added.

"Novak Djokovic's immunity is probably stronger than the majority of people who’ve already been vaccinated against COVID" - Dr. Nicole Saphier

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist and director of breast imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth, also gave her thoughts on the matter in a recent conversation with “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

Saphier argued that vaccine mandates are culture-driven and not significantly influenced by scientific data.

“These vaccine mandates, even mask mandates at this point, they’re all culture-driven, it’s not data-driven, and the United States remains in the global minority when it comes to these global entry requirements of having to show proof of vaccination to enter the country," Dr. Saphier said.

Recalling how Novak Djokovic contracted COVID-19 towards the end of 2021, Saphier explained that the Serb would have stronger immunity than most Americans who got their jabs earlier that year.

“Djokovic actually had COVID end of 2021. The majority of Americans got their vaccine early 2021. So,” Saphier argued, “his immunity is probably stronger than the majority of people who’ve already been vaccinated against COVID, and the fact that he is a 35-year-old healthy male, that, having that COVID infection has already just decreased his already nominal risk of COVID just a little bit more.”

