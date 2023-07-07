Liam Broady pulled off the upset of a lifetime on Thursday, downing fourth seed Casper Ruud in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Taking on the Norwegian in front of a roaring Center Court crowd, the Brit gave his fellow countrymen a night to remember, winning 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 to reach the third round at SW19 for the second year in a row.

Coming into the match, there was a lot of noise about Ruud's lack of practice on grass, with many fans and pundits even thinking it marked his disrespect for the surface. Admittedly, the former World No. 2 had dismissed those speculations, remarking that he had only wanted to take a break from tennis after a hectic clay swing that saw him reach the final of the French Open.

Speaking at his own press conference, Broady was asked about the same, with one journalist wondering why a top player like Casper Ruud did not think their game could translate to grass.

The 29-year-old was of the opinion that it just a matter of self-belief and asserted that there was no reason for the Norwegian to not transition to grass based on his successful results on clay and hardcourts. In fact, the Brit hoped Ruud can take inspiration from his idol Rafael Nadal, who managed to win two trophies at Wimbledon despite many believing the Spaniard couldn't make the transition.

"I think Casper, I don't think he believes that he can be as good as he can be on other surfaces on the grass. I don't see a reason why he couldn't be as good as he is. He's too good of a player not to transition onto another surface. It's just whether he's willing to believe in himself and find a way to adapt his game to another surface," Liam Broady said.

"I said it a few days ago, Rafa, everybody was saying Rafa would never be able to make the transition. He ended up with two Wimbledons. I don't see why somebody who has been in the finals of French... Has he made finals of US Open [as well]. It's up to Casper whether he wants to move his game on to the grass as well," he added.

Liam Broady also pointed to how British players often have to adapt to clay despite never having grown up playing on the surface. He hoped the World No. 4 would adapt a similar mindset instead of giving up, especially seeing as he is one of the best players in the world.

"At the end of the day, British players do it on the clay, as well. We sort of are drawn towards what we're comfortable with. I think it's kind of easy to say, Oh, I'm not a good grass court player, I'm not a good clay court player. I mean, he is one of the best players in the world. I think if he's willing to, I don't see why he couldn't be one of the best on the grass, as well," Liam Broady said.

"This time it was more to get the crowd going a bit more" - Liam Broady on the way he celebrated after downing Casper Ruud in the Wimbledon second round

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Liam Broady then spoke about the way he celebrated after his second-round win over Casper Ruud at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, putting his fingers over his ears and demanding that the crowd raise the roof on Center Court.

When asked if it was a nod to Jack Grealish, Broady, despite being a Manchester City FC fan, answered in the negative, stating that he only wanted to interact with the crowd and get them to make a bit more noise.

Having not interacted with the fans much during the match as he wanted to focus on his tennis, Broady wanted to take the opportunity to get them going after successfully pulling off the upset.

"Last year it was. This time it was more to get the crowd going a bit more. I thought I'll try and get a bit more noise. I wanted to hear it. I didn't interact with the crowd as much in the match as I would have liked to," Liam Broady said.

"I was so focused on trying to manage my own emotions and trying to manage the stress again, and so focused on trying to win the match, I wasn't really getting the chance to get the crowd going as much as I wanted to. Once the match was done, I kind of wanted to take every opportunity, yeah," he added.

