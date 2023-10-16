Roger Federer is one of the most beloved athletes ever and he enjoys a wide fan following globally. Over the years, Federer has built relationships with fans, especially in Shanghai, China, where he has played on numerous occasions.

The now-retired legend recently talked about his special bond with people in Shanghai, who have, without fail, made his time at the Masters 1000 tournament memorable every year. The Swiss maestro highlighted their patience and commitment to wait for however long it took to see their favorite player.

He recalled one incident during the World Tour Finals when fans waited outside his hotel for hours even after his wife Mirka told them not to because he was resting.

"They are patient so they can wait for you anywhere - at the club, at the hotel, in the basement of the hotel. And they don't mind waiting. I will never forget when I was here for the very first few times for the World Tour Finals and I was tired, night session matches, and I would not come out of the hotel until 4 PM and Mirka would go out and grab coffee. She would tell them, 'No no Roger is not going to be here until 4 PM, so you can go, you don't have to wait in front of the hotel.' They were like, 'No no, he is never here. He is only here once a year. We are happy to wait," he said on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the "cult-like" fan following and remembered one year when fans were in tears after he exited a tournament in the first round. Federer said nearly 100 people were at the airport to see him off and sang songs, asking him to return next year with tears in their eyes.

"And they would wait and wait. I mean the following was pretty cult-like and very intense. I will never forget, I lost first round. Everybody was super sad. You know from my team, my fans, the tournament, everybody was like, "Oh what a petty. You came here all this way and lost in the first round'," he said.

"I went straight to the airport, went back, trying to get, obviously, ready for, I think Basel, I believe it was that year as well. And there must have been like a 100 people at the airport. All waiting for me singing a song like, "Oh we can't wait to see you next year. We hope to see you again' with like tears in their eyes, and I was like, Oh my God'," he added.

"So I think there has been really special connection with the Chinese fans over here. And that's also the reason why I am back again to see them all after some tough years with COVID and everything," he said.

Love for Federer among Shanghai fans runs so deep that once, they even traveled to watch the Swiss play an exhibition match against Alexander Zverev in Hangzhou.

The 42-year-old also believes that the tournament organizers of Shanghai Masters helped him strengthen his relationship with the locals, with events dedicated to fans.

"I mean definitely, obviously being highly ranked, playing a lot of matches on Center Court, coming here for many years has created this vibe, I believe, in myself and fans here in Shanghai. Also I played an exhibition match in Hangzhou with Zverev. Everybody travelled from Shanghai over to Hangzhou to see me again there," he said.

"Also, I believe it has been long lasting. I have taken a lot of time for them, to be honest, always signing tons of autographs, taking pictures with them. Then the tournament has helped me to connect with them by creating fan days and fan events. I mean it was different and special here, so its been a lot of fun and cool," he concluded.

Roger Federer bestowed with the title of 'Icon Athlete' at Shanghai Masters

Roger Federer

Roger Federer graced the Shanghai Masters honoring ceremony on October 13. He was felicitated with the first-ever international 'Icon Athlete' title at the tournament, as two-time Grand Slam champion and Chinese legend Li Na joined him.

In May, three-time Shanghai Masters champion Federer expressed his excitement to receive the honor and looked back at his first visit to the city to open the stadium. He shared his anticipation about reuniting with the fans and the organizers of the biggest tournament in China.

"I'm very excited to be named Rolex Shanghai Masters Icon Athlete for 2023. I remember coming to Shanghai for the first time for the opening of the stadium and I have been close friends with Juss Event and tournament organizers. I am happy to keep the story going and I look forward to seeing everyone in October," he told the ATP Tour.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins