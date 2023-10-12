Roger Federer touches down in China as he prepares to receive first-ever international 'Icon Athlete' designation at Shanghai Masters 2023

Roger Federer has arrived in Shanghai, where he will be celebrated as the first-ever international 'Icon Athlete' at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

In May, it was announced that the Shanghai Masters was returning to the ATP tour calendar for the first time since 2019. Alongside this announcement, it was revealed that Federer was returning as a special guest and will receive the prestigious title of 'Icon Athlete' at the tournament.

The 42-year-old expressed his excitement about receiving the honor and recalled his visit first to Shanghai for the opening of the stadium. He also shared his anticipation about reuniting with the tournament organizers and fans in October.

"I'm very excited to be named Rolex Shanghai Masters Icon Athlete for 2023. I remember coming to Shanghai for the first time for the opening of the stadium and I have been close friends with Juss Event and tournament organisers. I am happy to keep the story going and I look forward to seeing everyone in October," he told the ATP Tour in May.

Following a relaxing family getaway to Japan, Federer has arrived in Shanghai for the event. The former World No. 1 received a warm welcome at the airport from tournament director Michael A. Luevano.

Last month, Luevano opened up about creating the first-ever international 'Icon Athlete' designation in order to honor the Swiss legend's exceptional contributions to the city of Shanghai.

"Based on our long-term relationship with Roger and Team 8, his management company, we believe, along with the Shanghai fans, that Roger has gone above and beyond a normal sportsman to a city. Together with the Juss Sports Group, we have created the first international Icon Athlete designation for Federer," Luevano said to shine.cn.

"Fans can expect to see Roger Federer in person, signing autographs" - Shanghai Masters director Michael A. Luevano

The Swiss legend signs autographs at Laver Cup 2023

Shanghai Masters director Michael A. Luevano also announced that the ceremony to honor Roger Federer was scheduled for Friday, October 13, promising a spectacular event featuring celebrity guests.

"We intend to present this award on the evening of October 13 during the tournament. We will have celebrities in attendance, and it will be a memorable event, both visually and emotionally," he said.

Furthermore, Luevano shared that fans would have ample opportunity to engage with the 20-time Grand Slam champion, as he was expected to sign autographs and converse with the spectators.

"Fans can expect to see Federer in person, signing autographs, expressing his gratitude to the Chinese fans, and marking the beginning of a new era of the Rolex Shanghai Masters," he added.

The former World No. 1 has won the Shanghai Masters title on two occasions, in 2014 and 2017.

