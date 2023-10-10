Roger Federer shares highlights of family trip to Japan, takes part in private tennis session with wife Mirka and kids

Roger Federer recently shared some highlights from his family trip to Japan with his wife Mirka and their four children.

Since his retirement from professional tennis in September 2022, Federer has embraced a jet-set lifestyle, frequently traveling to various destinations with his family. Earlier this year, the 20-time Grand Slam champion enjoyed a scenic week in Mallorca with his wife and kids before vacationing in Croatia.

Following his recent trip to Vancouver for the 2023 Laver Cup, Federer has made his way to Japan with his family. The former World No. 1 shared a glimpse into his adventures on social media, posting pictures from his visit to a grocery store.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also showed off his photography skills, capturing the vibrant atmosphere of Takeshita Street in Tokyo.

On Sunday, October 8, the 42-year-old visited the Kanazawa Indoor Tennis Club and took part in a private tennis session with his family. The club shared images from the former World No. 1's visit on social media.

"Mr. Roger Federer, who is on a private family trip today, on the morning of the 8th, finished a sightseeing tour of Kanazawa and played tennis as a family at our Kanazawa Indoor Tennis Club," the post was captioned on Instagram. (Translated from Japanese).

The club also disclosed that the 20-time Grand Slam champion had requested privacy for his family during the session, resulting in the club being closed to the public for the day. However, the Swiss legend graciously left a message for the club's members on the glass at KIT.

The club extended a warm reception to the former World No. 1 and his family, setting up a charming welcome sign for Federer, his wife Mirka, their twin daughters Myla Rose and Charlene, and twin sons Leo and Lenny.

"Roger Federer loves life, he is a citizen of the world" - Former coach Paul Annacone

The Swiss at Laver Cup 2023

Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone recently showered praise on the 20-time Grand Slam champion's authentic and amiable personality during his appearance on the 'Baseline Intelligence with Jonathan Stokke' podcast.

"Roger's one of these guys that you could spend all day with. I mean, what you see is what you get. He loves people, he loves life, he is a citizen of the world - one of the most optimistic people I have been around," he said.

He also hailed the former World No. 1's ability to navigate challenging situations, attributing it to his positive and optimistic approach to life.

"And that's why he can get through these times of adversity right now, you know. He genuinely still has a smile on his face, and it's about how fortunate he is and the challenges that are ahead of him. So, man, it's been a pretty fun road," he added.

Paul Annacone and the Swiss legend worked together between 2010-2013. Annacone coached the 42-year-old to two consecutive ATP Finals titles, in 2010 and 2011, and his seventh Wimbledon title in 2012.

