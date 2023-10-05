"Roger Federer is one of the best people that I’ve ever seen at not sweating the small stuff" - Former coach Paul Annacone

Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone recently stated that the Swiss legend possesses a remarkable ability to remain composed and unfazed by trivial matters.

Annacone served as Federer's coach from 2010 to 2013, guiding the former World No. 1 through one of his most challenging phases. Under Annacone's tutelage, he achieved remarkable milestones, winning the ATP Finals in both 2010 and 2011 and then securing the Wimbledon Championships in 2012.

In addition to coaching Roger Federer, Paul Annacone has also mentored players such as 14-time Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras, Tim Henman, Sloane Stephens, and Stan Wawrinka. Currently, the 60-year-old is working with Taylor Fritz.

Speaking to Jonathan Stokke during a recent episode of the 'Baseline Intelligence with Jonathan Stokke' podcast, Paul Annacone talked about his experience with coaching Roger Federer. He divulged that he had never witnessed the Swiss maestro succumbing to pressure due to trivial issues that were beyond his control.

Annacone emphasized that it is extremely important for a person to relinquish control over uncontrollable circumstances and stressed the importance of remaining fully present in the moment and being content.

"One of the things I’ve learned about Roger is, how important it is to be able to let go of things you can’t control and how important it is to be able to really stay in the moment and to be content with trying to execute your game plan even if it’s not successful. What I mean by that is he’s one of the best people that I’ve ever seen at not sweating the small stuff and not sweating things that he can’t control," Annacone said.

"Roger Federer's one of these guys that you could spend all day with" - Paul Annacone

Previously, Paul Annacone had also praised Roger Federer's amiable nature, highlighting that the Swiss is a shining example of positivity.

"Roger's one of these guys that you could spend all day with. I mean, what you see is what you get," he said. "He loves people, he loves life, he is a citizen of the world - one of the most optimistic people I have been around."

Annacone believes that the 20-time Grand Slam champion's innate optimism was the key factor that enabled him to overcome years of injury and endure three knee surgeries.

"And that's why he can get through these times of adversity right now, you know," Annacone added. "He genuinely still has a smile on his face, and it's about how fortunate he is and the challenges that are ahead of him. So, man, it's been a pretty fun road."

Roger Federer's illustrious career spanned over two decades. He bid farewell to his professional tennis career during the 2022 Laver Cup.

