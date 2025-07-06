"Everyone is on social media, you can get lost" - Novak Djokovic gives harsh reality check on why tennis players today face mental burnout

Novak Djokovic revealed three reasons why players feel burnt out: too engrossed in social media, young players turning into strict professionals early on, and the strict schedule of the sport. Djokovic defeated fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets in the Wimbledon third round.

Ad

Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam title winner, tying Margaret Court, has been vying to become the most decorated player after adding his 25th major win. He had a narrow exit at the 2024 Wimbledon and the Australian Open, and the French Open in 2025 witnessed him lose in the semifinal rounds.

In the latest update amid the 2025 Wimbledon, the 38-year-old was asked to discuss three reasons behind more players feeling burnt out or turning to antidepressants. Djokovic shared that players are very engrossed in social media nowadays, young players are pushed to turn professional too early, and the demanding schedule of the sport is taking a toll on them.

Ad

Trending

“The first thing that comes to mind is that social media is extremely present and largely dictates the mood and daily rhythm of an athlete — especially young ones, but older ones too. Everyone is on social media, and you can get lost there, get too attached to comments, to what someone types on a keyboard or phone… and that hurts. It’s not trivial. That’s something we need to talk about seriously.”

Ad

“There are various other factors. The fact is, in my opinion, that kids are pushed too early into strict professionalism, before they’ve developed emotional intelligence, which is part of psychological preparation for life. When a talent is spotted, they push them professionally — just play, play, play — and then all sorts of agents latch on, those with interest in success, and they push the player to play as much as possible so they earn more. It’s a vicious circle, and if a player gets a bit lost in that, it can strongly affect their psyche and how they live their life."

Ad

“Tennis has the longest season of all global sports. For most who play the full schedule, it’s from January 1 to late November. Other sports have more competitions now too, but tennis is individual — there are no substitutes, no ‘I don’t feel good today, can you sub in for me for five minutes so I can rest’... Here, every point matters, every day matters. If you want to reach the highest heights, you have to transform your entire life in service of tennis and sport. You lose yourself, it’s too big of a bite for most.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Djokovic won all the Big Titles in his storied career, and with the Olympic gold medal, he achieved the Career Golden Slam.

Novak Djokovic will face Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon

Djokovic at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic, the only player to win a triple Career Grand Slam, recorded his 100th win at Wimbledon as he outpaced Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round. He became only the third player (men or women) to have accomplished so. He was elated after making history on his preferred surface, saying:

Ad

"Any history that I make in my favourite tournament, I'm blessed."

Djojkovic will go up against Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 on June 7, 2025, continuing his run for the 25th major win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More