  • "Evil" - Martina Navratilova unleashes wrath on RFK Jr. as he reportedly plans to fire USPSTF advisory panel

"Evil" - Martina Navratilova unleashes wrath on RFK Jr. as he reportedly plans to fire USPSTF advisory panel

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Jul 26, 2025 14:12 GMT
Martina Navratilova
Martina Navratilova [L] and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. [R] | Source: Getty Images

The Czech-American tennis legend, Martina Navratilova, has shared her thoughts on Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is serving as the 26th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. She reflected on a recent health policy decision concerning the removal of members from the USPSTF advisory panel.

Navratilova is considered one of the most prominent women's tennis players of all time and achieved incredible success throughout her career. She was ranked as the World No. 1 for more than 330 weeks, and along with her notable singles titles, she has won 177 doubles titles. She successfully dominated the 1980s tennis era and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000. The Prague, Czechoslovakia native retired from the sport in 2006 after creating a prestigious legacy.

Through her X post, Navratilova has shared her thoughts on a recent health policy decision under the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. She mentioned:

"RFK Jr. is evil"
According to the Wall Street Journal's Liz Essley Whyte, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has planned on removing members of the advisory panel, which provides recommendations on certain medical services.

However, as per Reuters, a spokesman from the Department of Health and Human Services has said that a final decision has not yet been made, considering the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, comprising 16 members.

Since retiring from the sport, Martina Navratilova has been an active voice in supporting several charities, including animal rights, LGBTQ rights, and underprivileged children.

Martina Navratilova reflects on the challenges for women's tennis in the contemporary world

Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty
Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

During her interview with Amol Rajan on June 27, 2025, Martina Navratilova shared her views on the challenges of women's tennis in current times.

"It's still trying to get the corporate money because we still are lacking and lagging behind the guys in financials. The guys get bigger contracts from whoever the sponsor of the tour the co-sponsors, car companies, male athletes still get more than than female athletes for the most part."

Navratilova continued:

"And certainly the tour it's a lot easier for the guys to get the money so we have to work hard to get our sponsors and keep them happy and it still is a much bigger battle for us than for the guys. Men's sports has been around for 150 years, women's sports is very young," she shared.
The legendary player has also served as the Health and Fitness Ambassador for the American Association of Retired Persons.

Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
