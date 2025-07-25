"Loyal one day, shady the next" - Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova snaps back at Jenn Fessler for comments on feud with RHOM's Guerdy Abraira

Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, snapped back at Jenn Fessler for the latter's comments on her feud with Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) co-star Guerdy Abraira.

Lemigova is a model and has been a main cast member of RHOM in seasons four, five, and six. She is also appearing in the show's ongoing seventh season, where she had a conflict with her co-star Abraira over a Zoom call that escalated to a back-and-forth of text messages and online posts between the two.

Lemigova posted a video with a message on her Instagram story on July 25 with snippets from a show, Two T's in a Pod, where the Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jenn Fessler opined on the Lemigova-Abraira feud. She claimed that it was Lemigova who refused a seat at the table to Abraira while the cast was on a cruise.

“Julia said there’s no room for you at the table,” Fessler said, referring to Abraira. “And we’re all like, part of the Bravo family."

Lemigova gave Fessler a piece of her mind via a message posted over the video.

“@jennfessler, let’s clear the air, because you yourself say you ‘don’t remember how it went down exactly.’ Night 1 was dinner with Daniel Boulud, you, me & Guerdy. Captain Sandy’s dinner? That was night 2, not 1. And let’s be honest — you were on the cruise and you know NONE of us had any say over any dinner reservations.”

She clapped back at Fessler, whom she believed to be on her side.

“I see why your castmates call you Flip-Flopping Fessler. Loyal one day, shady the next. Sorry you flew all the way to Miami only to be edited out of last night’s episode!” she added in the message.

Meanwhile, Abraira has also been vocal about her feelings on the situation.

What led to the feud between Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira

Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, had a fall-out with her Real Housewives of Miami co-star Guerdy Abraira during the seventh season of the show that premiered on June 11.

Abraira's call dropped in the middle of Lemigova's announcement that she was adopting two boys with Martina Navratilova. Abraira requested another link but was told by the Russian to look up the news later online. This led to differences between the two, with Lemigova believing that Abraira hung up on her while the latter maintained that the call dropped unexpectedly. It later escalated with cryptic texts and posts exchanged between the co-stars.

Abraira and Lemigova continue to feature in the ongoing show amid their feud.

