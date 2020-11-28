Except for the PTPA, I do not share Novak Djokovic's opinion at all, it's often a bit extreme: Gilles Simon

Gilles Simon has recently revealed that Novak Djokovic isn’t liked by some of his peers on the tour, mainly due to his overly political nature and radical viewpoints. The Frenchman did not directly include himself in that list but made it clear that he does not see eye-to-eye with Djokovic on any issue besides the PTPA.

Simon has long been assumed to be a pro-Novak Djokovic player, who is not afraid to speak out against the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. However, in a recent interview with blick.ch, Gilles Simon has arguably turned the tables by painting a surprisingly bleak picture of Novak Djokovic.

When asked if there were camps on the tour with regards to the ‘GOAT’ race, Simon did not take the question head-on. Instead, he declared that Novak Djokovic doesn’t hit it off with some of his colleagues due to his radical nature. According to the Frenchman, Federer and Nadal are more tactful individuals.

“There are those who do not like or follow Novak because he is so committed and polarized,” Simon remarked. “Federer and Nadal are more diplomatic, less political.”

In terms of Novak Djokovic’s political involvement, Gilles Simon reckons that the Serb has done well to launch a separate player association. The Frenchman agrees with Djokovic that players have not been represented well enough in the existing structure.

“I sat on the ATP players' council for a long time, I also think that players are not represented enough and that we need better organization. That's why I'm with Novak,” Simon asserted.

Simon stressed that he does not side with Novak Djokovic on any of the latter's viewpoints on other matters (which he did not name). The Frenchman believes that Djokovic’s opinions are a bit too radical for his liking but suggested that they stand out due to their polarizing nature.

“On other points, however, I do not share his opinion at all,” the Frenchman stressed. “It's often a bit extreme - but that's obviously what makes it so good.”

Rafael Nadal is my favorite player, but Novak Djokovic is the strongest: Gilles Simon

Rafael Nadal is Gilles Simon's favorite player.

Gilles Simon then went on to reveal that Rafael Nadal is his favorite player. However, the Frenchman reckons that Novak Djokovic is the best player in the Big 3 while Roger Federer is the ‘most impressive'.

“My favorite player is Rafa," Simon said. "I think Novak is the strongest and Federer is certainly the most impressive because of his style," Simon commented.

Simon also revealed the Big 3 allegiances of his family members. He also mentioned a rather interesting anecdote involving his son, who switched camps from being a Rafael Nadal fan to a Roger Federer supporter after the 2017 Australian Open final.

“My wife has always been a big Nadal fan, and of course, my sons became like her too,” Simon said. "Then - in 2017 - Federer defeated Nadal in five sets in the final of the Australian Open. My son Timothée was angry we talked him into supporting Nadal when Federer was better! Since then, Roger has been Timothée's hero - no one can hold a candle to him," revealed Simon.