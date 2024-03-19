Andrea Petkovic recently expressed her views on Daniil Medvedev's portrayal in Netflix's 'Break Point'. The German said many of her real-life friends falsely believed that the 28-year-old had an unsavory personality based on what they saw in the tennis docuseries.

Daniil Medvedev was featured along with Alexander Zverev in the 14th episode of Break Point's Season 2, where the latter claimed that the Russian gets by on "unfair tactics" to win close matches.

The 2021 US Open winner was admittedly not too fussed about being shown in a bad light, as he believed that he got along well with most of the ATP Tour. On Tuesday (March 19), former World No. 9 Andrea Petkovic reiterated her sentiments while speaking to Rennae Stubbs on her podcast.

The 36-year-old maintained that apart from Alexander Zverev, most of Daniil Medvedev's peers had no problem with him. She also hit out at Netflix for the seemingly damaging portrayal of the Russian.

"Talking to people that are not in tennis, that just watched the series came up to me and, like, 'Medvedev is such an a*****le.' I would be like, 'What?' [They'd be like] 'Yeah, he's the worst!' [I'm like] 'Don't say this ever, ever again!'" Andrea Petkovic said on Racquet's Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast (1:00:14). "Three months later, it makes me angry, because that time I just thought, 'Ugh, bad portrayal, let's move on.'"

"You can't put one of the guys, who is the most beloved on the ATP... yes he has weird quirks, every player has... Except Zverev, 98 out of 100 players love Medvedev. In every single interview, they are like, 'Who's the funniest? Medvedev', 'Who's the smartest? Medvedev', 'Who's the coolest? Medvedev'... he wins every single time, and then Netflix goes ahead and portrays him as the villain? Honestly, F you Netflix. F you."

"Daniil Medvedev is a great guy" - Andrea Petkovic on how devout tennis fans interpreted Russian's Break Point episode

Daniil Medvedev speaks during BNP Paribas Open 2024 trophy ceremony

Andrea Petkovic also illustrated the difference between casual fans and the sport's biggest enthusiasts' interpretations of the Break Point episode starring Medvedev and Zverev.

"I really have to say, this makes me really angry..." Petkovic said (59:50). "I didn't understand the extent of what Netflix has done to Medvedev's reputation until I talked to a few people, who are not in tennis, because I'm so much in tennis that everyone I talked to was like, 'Ah, yeah, it was a b******t portrayal, and we moved on 'cause Medvedev is a great guy.'"

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev has put his Netflix portrayal on the backburner and has been focusing on his game. The Russian put together a great run in Indian Wells last week, finishing runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz. He will next play at the Miami Masters, where he is the defending champion.