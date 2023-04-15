Holger Rune has praised Novak Djokovic for the Serb's role in his development as a tennis player.

Rune has always spoken highly of Djokovic. The two have faced each other twice on the ATP Tour so far, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1. The World No. 1 emerged victorious when they met for the first time at the 2021 US Open.

However, at the Paris Masters last year, Rune fought back from a set down to defeat Djokovic in the final and clinch the biggest title of his nascent career.

Rune, who is currently in action at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, once again praised Djokovic and thanked him for playing a part in his development. Speaking with Tennis Channel's Prakash Amritraj, the Dane said:

“For sure [he has been a big part of my development]. I mean, he's actually been helping me also, doing some practices. He said ‘if you wanted advice, you can to me.’ He’s been extremely kind to me since a very young age."

"Actually, the first time I practice with him, I was 13/ 14 down on the hardcourt's here. He is a huge inspiration and he's showing year after year that he's one of the best that ever played the game. So I’ve tons of respect for him.”

Holger Rune and Djokovic's cordial relationship was on show in Monte-Carlo, when the two recreated an old photo a few days ago.

In a photo from March 2021, the 22-time Grand Slam champion can be seen assisting the 19-year-old, who was in the midst of stretching his left leg. The pair recreated the picture on April 6, which was later shared by Rune on social media.

Holger Rune defeats Daniil Medvedev, sets up semifinal clash with Jannik Sinner at 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Holger Rune at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Holger Rune beat Daniil Medvedev on Friday, April 14, in the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinals, defeating the in-form Russian 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash with Jannik Sinner. The Italian progressed to the last four after triumphing against compatriot Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets in his quarterfinal fixture.

Sinner and Rune will meet for the second time on the ATP Tour, with their only meeting to date coming at the 2022 Sofia Open in Bulgaria, where Sinner was trailing 7-5, 4-6, 2-5 before he was forced to retire from the match.

Speaking after his win against Musetti, Sinner stated that it could be a good match between two aggressive players.

"Two young players facing each other. Both of us, we are very aggressive. We try to do our thing on the court, different kinds of attitudes. It's going to be hopefully a very exciting match," he opined.

The winner of the clash will face either Andrey Rublev or Taylor Fritz in the Monte-Carlo title clash.

