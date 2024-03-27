"Extremely successful partnership" - Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Boris Becker reacts to his latest split with Goran Ivanisevic after 6 years

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker reacted to Novak Djokovic's recent split with his coach Goran Ivanisevic, marking the end of a very successful relationship that lasted six years.

Djokovic and Ivanisevic's partnership has been incredibly fruitful, resulting in a remarkable 12 Grand Slam titles. This includes four victories each at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, along with two wins at both the French Open and the US Open. They started working together in 2018, with Ivanisevic taking on the main coaching role four years later.

However, 2024 hasn't been smooth sailing for the duo. Djokovic suffered a setback at this year's Australian Open, bowing out in the semifinals with a 1-6, 2-6, 7-6(6), 3-6 defeat to Jannik Sinner. The disappointment continued as he was eliminated in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters by lucky loser Luca Nardi.

Djokovic announced his split with Ivanisevic via Instagram on March 27, writing:

"I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team. It was back in 2018, and Marian and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo. In fact, not only we brought serve, but also lots of laughter, fun, year end no1 rankings, record breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams."

"Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid....Šefinjo, thanks for everything my friend. Love you," he continued.

Boris Becker responded to the news, stating:

"Extremely successful partnership! Well done Goran!"

The German also said:

"Goran did great job with Nole!"

Becker himself coached Novak Djokovic from 2013 to 2016, and they won six Grand Slams together.

A detailed look into Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker's partnership

Boris Becker(R) coached Novak Djokovic(L) for 3 years

Djokovic and Boris Becker secured a total of 25 titles during their partnership from 2013 to 2016, with six of them being Majors.

The Serb won his first French Open title under Becker's guidance alongside 14 ATP Masters titles. He also held the World No. 1 ranking for 122 consecutive weeks before he and the German parted ways in December 2016.

Becker himself was very successful during his playing days. He is a six-time Grand Slam champion and sat atop the rankings for 12 weeks. Besides Djokovic, he briefly coached Holger Rune from October 2023 to February 2024. Rune later reunited with his ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who had previously coached Serena Williams and Simona Halep.

