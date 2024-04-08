Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has advised women to not wear pointed heels while taking a walk around the hills of Monte-Carlo Country Club.

Riddle traveled with Fritz to the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 to cheer him on from the stands. Fritz's campaign ended with a shocking 6-4, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti in the opening round.

He, however, remains afloat in the doubles category, where he has paired up with Denmark's Holger Rune. The two are scheduled to open their campaign against the pair of Llyod Glasspool and Jean-Julien Rojer.

Fritz's girlfriend, on the other hand, is busy with problems of her own. She recently revealed her hilarious fall into the bushes after making the wrong decision of choosing kitten heels to commute around the hilly terrain of Monte-Carlo.

"The site at Monte Carlo is so hard to walk around at because it's all stairs/really steep hills so I was like 'Ok - can only wear little kitten heels and I'll be fine.' What I learned the hard way today was around the grounds there are these grates that your heels will go right through and i literally faceplanted into this bush," she wrote on her Instagram story.

According to Riddle's account, she tried to find support from Matteo Arnaldi's girlfriend Mia Savio, who was walking beside her but to no avail.

"Tried to grab @miasavio on the way down to save me. Failed. Went completely horizontal into the vegetation. So just a tip to the girlies - wear thick bottomed heels," Riddle added.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram story.

Morgan Riddle fascinated by different fashion styles and fan cultures in different places she gets to visit with Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

As Taylor Fritz's partner, Morgan Riddle gets the opportunity to explore different parts of the world while traveling with him on tour. As a social media influencer, Riddle has benefitted from the traveling in diversifying her content. She recently talked about the same, saying:

"I'm really fascinated by fan culture that's something that I've always kind of focused on in my content different than other content creators, who are with their partners don't really do."

Riddle expressed a liking for different fan cultures and fashion that she has witnessed over the last couple of years alongside Fritz.

"I like fashion and exploring how fans are different based on the places that we go because a tennis crowd in Acapulco, Mexico, is so different than a tennis crowd in Tokyo, Japan," she added.

Riddle and Fritz have been together since June 2020.