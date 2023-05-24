Quentin Halys showered praise on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, suggesting that they are the two greatest players in the history of tennis.

Frenchman Halys turned pro in 2012 and is the currently ranked World No. 87. His first-ever Grand Slam main draw match came against Nadal in the first round of the 2015 French Open, where he lost 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. The 26-year-old has also lost both his clashes against Djokovic in straight sets — at the 2016 Australian Open and the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

During the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, Halys recalled his match against Nadal while speaking to the We Love Tennis magazine. He stated that the 36-year-old impressed him by putting pressure on him from the get-go and giving importance to every single point.

"It was a long time ago I was young. I just have a little regret, because I didn't enjoy that moment at all. I remember that the whole crowd was with Rafa. What impressed me the most was his ability to put the pressure on from the start of the match, to never let you down on any point as if it was a match point every time," he said.

Halys explained how difficult it was for other tennis players to take on Nadal and Djokovic as the two stalwarts brought their "aura" with them.

"On the other hand, when you play Nadal or Djokovic, as we did at the beginning of the season, you're playing against an opponent, but more importantly, you're playing against the history of tennis. You are also fighting against their aura, what they represent, and that can be very destabilizing," he added.

Rafael Nadal hopes to end his career the way he wants

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open.

In a press conference last week, Rafael Nadal withdrew from the 2023 French Open but also vowed to come back whenever he recovers from injury. He expressed his wish to fight one last time before possibly retiring from professional tennis in 2024.

"I don't like the word but I feel strong enough to say it — I don't think I deserve to end like this,” he said. “I’ve worked hard enough throughout my career for my end not to be in a press conference. My idea is that this last effort is worth leaving everything so that the last year will be something special."

Nadal has played a total of four tour-level matches so far this season, winning just one. He picked up a hip injury during the 2023 Australian Open and is yet to regain his fitness.

