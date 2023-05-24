Roger Federer has revealed a rib-tickling incident as a fan recently confused the legendary Swiss player for another tennis icon — Rafael Nadal.

The two of the greatest players of all time were each other's biggest rivals for around 15 years, keeping a check on the other's title tally. However, they still managed to maintain a friendly bond throughout their illustrious careers.

When Federer decided to bid adieu to the sport last year, he wished to play his final professional match alongside Nadal. They played and lost a doubles clash against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Laver Cup. Later, the image of them crying next to each other became one of the biggest talking points in the tennis world.

In a virtual interaction with his fans on social media, Federer was asked if he was ever mistaken for someone else. The 20-time Grand Slam champion recalled the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix earlier this month when a fan requested him for a photograph but addressed him as 'Mr. Nadal'.

When he corrected him, the fan left in embarrassment without even getting a photograph clicked.

"Happened the other day at the Formula 1. A guy asked "Can I have a picture with you Mr. Nadal?". I told him I wasn't Mr. Nadal. He apologized and left without taking a picture," he tweeted.

In December last year, Federer narrated another humorous incident while speaking with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show. He stated that during a short visit to London a few days prior, he decided to pay a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

However, a security guard did not allow the eight-time Wimbledon champion to enter without a membership card, even after him saying that he had won the tournament eight times.

Roger Federer backs Rafael Nadal to return strong

Laver Cup 2022

While answering fans' questions on Twitter, Roger Federer remarked that he was going to miss watching Rafael Nadal at the 2023 French Open. A hip injury has forced the Spaniard to withdraw from his favorite tournament this year.

"Yes I will miss seeing him play. French Open + @RafaelNadal = one of the most incredible records in history of all sports," he tweeted.

Federer also hoped that the 36-year-old makes another stunning comeback after regaining his fitness.

"I'm with you. but I'm happy for him that he's giving himself the necessary time so that he can come back healthy and make a few more magical runs," he wrote.

Roger Federer @rogerfederer @FlamingoRose73 i'm with you. but i'm happy for him that he's giving himself the necessary time so that he can come back healthy and make a few more magical runs.

14-time French Open champion Nadal will miss the Paris Major for the first time since 2004. He also hinted that 2024 might be his last year on the professional tour.

