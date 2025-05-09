Fact-check: Is new Pope Leo XIV a fan of Carlos Alcaraz? Looking into the viral claim

There is a viral claim making the rounds on social media that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost is a big fan of Carlos Alcaraz. Prevost, who took on the name Leo XIV, became the first American and the 267th Pope of the Catholic Church on May 8, Thursday.

Ad

However, not long after the historic news was made, the tennis fraternity seemed to have come alive as the news of Prveost being a fan of Alcaraz started making rounds on X (formerly Twitter). Many accounts, including those of tennis journalists, were excited and in disbelief over this news and shared it with the rest of the community.

"I consider myself a huge tennis fan, and I really like Carlos Alcaraz," the Archbishop Emeritus of Chiclayo said in an interview. "Since I left Peru, I've had few opportunities to practice, so I'm looking forward to getting back on the courts," a translated version of the excerpt of the article.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, it seems that the excerpt is edited. While the new Pope is certainly a tennis fan, who considers himself an 'amateur tennis player', there is nothing that suggests that he is a Carlos Alcaraz fan. Here is an official excerpt from the article.

“I consider myself quite the amateur tennis player,” he said during an interview (via The Pillar). “Since leaving Peru I have had few occasions to practice so I am looking forward to getting back on the court.”

Ad

It is interesting to note that the announcement of Robert Prevost becoming the new Pope was being screened at the Campo Centrale at the ongoing 2025 Italian Open in Rome. Meanwhile, Alcaraz, who is returning from a right abductor injury, is one of the favorites at the Masters 1000 event, alongside his arch-rival Jannik Sinner, who is returning to action from a three-month suspension.

"Hopefully I'm going to meet him at the final" - Carlos Alcaraz hopes for an 11th meeting with Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open 2025 final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

During a pre-tournament press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about his thoughts on Jannik Sinner's return. The Spaniard responded that he was excited to have his arch-rival back and felt that the Rome Masters was the perfect place for his comeback.

Ad

“It is great. I'm really happy to have him around again. It's been three months. Obviously for him [it] was tough and I'm pretty sure [it] was super long. I think [there isn't] a better place to come back than here in his home, in Rome.

He also expressed his wish to play the Italian in the final.

Ad

“We are in different sides of the draw. Hopefully I'm going to meet him at the final… I'm really happy to see him, his team around. I think I'm going to enjoy watching him play again, his matches. For the people, I think [it] is great.”

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz is set to kick off his campaign at the Italian Open in Rome against Dusan Lajovic, while top seed Jannik Sinner will play Mariano Navone to mark his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More