Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are some of the most popular figures in tennis and it is not surprising that even those who aren't fans of the sport recognize them. However, former tennis player Rennae Stubbs is disappointed with the fact that the sport revolves around just a few of the top players and that even tennis fans don't know several tennis players down the ranks.

With Netflix set to release their tennis docuseries 'Break Point' on January 13, 2023, Stubbs thinks that it will enlighten tennis fans and the general public about lesser-known talents in the sport.

In a recent conversation on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis podcast, Stubbs welcomed the idea of a docuseries that showcases the inside stories of various tennis players. She believes that the show can attract a lot of people into following the sport as well.

"For me, this is great as we'll get to know a little bit more about the insides and back stories of some players that you might not know as much about. I just think that's the way you bring fans and people into a sport. You know, people love watching real life stories brought to the big screen," she stated.

"Fans of the game know Roger [Federer], Rafa [Nadal] and Serena [Williams], seeing them on TV all the time, but they don't know everybody else," she added.

According to Netflix, the first five episodes will cover the actions that unfolded behind the scenes from the Australian Open to the French Open. The remaining episodes that cover the second half of the 2022 season are scheduled to be released in June.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will not feature in Netflix tennis docuseries 'Break Point'

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will not feature in the Netflix tennis docuseries 'Break Point'.

According to a joint statement from Netflix, ATP and the WTA, a total of 15 players will feature in season one of the show, which includes players like Casper Ruud, Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Felix Auger-Aliassime — among others.

It was a conscious decision by Netflix and ATP to not include the legends of the sport as they wanted to bring the younger generation of tennis players into the spotlight.

"As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe," the ATP said in a statement.

