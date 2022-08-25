"It's almost like they knew beforehand that he wasn't playing You can't get much more blatant corruption than this" - Tennis fans outraged over Novak Djokovic removal from US Open entry list

The US Open Organizers have removed 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic from the event's entry list ahead of its start on 29th August.

The Serb is not allowed to compete at the final Grand Slam of the year due to his vaccination status. There was a lot of doubt over his participation as the United States does not allow the entry of unvaccinated foreigners into the country.

Some fans have even accused the US Open of being corrupt for removing the Serb's name from the list of players participating in the tournament.

It's almost like they knew beforehand that he wasn't playing. You can't get much more blatant corruption then this. So the @usopen @Stacey_Allaster have now removed Djokovic name from the list of players at the USO even before Novak has actually even withdrawn from the event.It's almost like they knew beforehand that he wasn't playing. You can't get much more blatant corruption then this. So the @usopen @Stacey_Allaster have now removed Djokovic name from the list of players at the USO even before Novak has actually even withdrawn from the event.It's almost like they knew beforehand that he wasn't playing. You can't get much more blatant corruption then this. https://t.co/4N1pM7vH3D

"So the US Open, Stacey Allaster have now removed Djokovic name from the list of players at the USO even before Novak has actually even withdrawn from the event. It's almost like they knew beforehand that he wasn't playing. You can't get much more blatant corruption then this," a fan said.

The decision to leave out the three-time winner's name from the list of players did not sit down well with his fans.

"Djokovic no longer appears in the list of players on the US Open website, despite the fact that the Serbian has not yet dropped out of the tournament," another fan added.

Jeffrey Boadi @jeffreyboadi_ Just a quick reminder that Novak Djokovic, who is possibly the healthiest person on Earth, still can’t enter the US to play the US Open because he hasn’t injected himself and remains healthy, while some have injected themselves 4 times and still contract the 🦠



Go figure Just a quick reminder that Novak Djokovic, who is possibly the healthiest person on Earth, still can’t enter the US to play the US Open because he hasn’t injected himself and remains healthy, while some have injected themselves 4 times and still contract the 🦠Go figure

Sam Street @samstreetwrites One day before the US Open draw, the CDC has removed all reference to the review it is holding to bring the international travel rules into line with the domestic rules (vaccinated and unvaccinated people being treated the same).



Probably it for Novak Djokovic now. One day before the US Open draw, the CDC has removed all reference to the review it is holding to bring the international travel rules into line with the domestic rules (vaccinated and unvaccinated people being treated the same).Probably it for Novak Djokovic now. https://t.co/P9tTYX5H1K

Dennis Johnson @DennisJohnson22 @pavyg @usopen @Stacey_Allaster The US Open can only drop Novak after he approved that action. He is allowed up to the point of his first match to withdraw. This goes against all rules ; he can sue to be reinstated. He can chose to come legally via a boat and compete; he has rights!!! He better be in the deaw! @pavyg @usopen @Stacey_Allaster The US Open can only drop Novak after he approved that action. He is allowed up to the point of his first match to withdraw. This goes against all rules ; he can sue to be reinstated. He can chose to come legally via a boat and compete; he has rights!!! He better be in the deaw!

Philo @plohrey1 No longer any health or safety reason for barring Novak Djokovic from the US Open. None. The federal govt and USTA should be ashamed. And this stain will linger. It will come up, inevitably, whenever tennis' alltime records are discussed. No longer any health or safety reason for barring Novak Djokovic from the US Open. None. The federal govt and USTA should be ashamed. And this stain will linger. It will come up, inevitably, whenever tennis' alltime records are discussed.

?? @Stacey_Allaster Opelka and Zverev still on the list even though they have withdrawn. Djokovic off the list.?? @pavyg @usopen @Stacey_Allaster Opelka and Zverev still on the list even though they have withdrawn. Djokovic off the list.??

Mystic Zee @ZeeMystic The US Open should lose it's Grand Slam status if they are prepared to ban the world's greatest tennis player for political reasons. Novak Djokovic is a hero. The US Open should lose it's Grand Slam status if they are prepared to ban the world's greatest tennis player for political reasons. Novak Djokovic is a hero. https://t.co/hy09K7nuy0

King_Imraan. @Aliciasninja Imagine telling Novak Djokovic, literally one of the healthiest people on the planet, to take the vaccine in order to play in the US open, is ridiculous. Imagine telling Novak Djokovic, literally one of the healthiest people on the planet, to take the vaccine in order to play in the US open, is ridiculous.

“I think it's a joke; I would have had the vaccine and gone and played, but he's got very strong beliefs and you have to respect that" - John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic

Former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe claimed Djokovic's inability to play in New York is a 'joke'.

He mentioned that he would have taken the vaccine to play at the event but respects the choice made by the 21-time Grand Slam winner.

"I don't think it's fair. I think it's a joke. I would have had the vaccine and gone and played, but he's got very strong beliefs and you have to respect that," said McEnroe.

He questioned the decision not to allow Novak Djokovic to enter the United States and compete at the final Grand Slam of the year.

"At this point, in the pandemic, we're 2½ years in, I think people in all parts of the world know more about it, and the idea that he can't travel here to play, to me is a joke." he added.

The US Open begins on the 29th August and the draw ceremony will take place on Thursday.

