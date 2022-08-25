"It's almost like they knew beforehand that he wasn't playing You can't get much more blatant corruption than this" - Tennis fans outraged over Novak Djokovic removal from US Open entry list

The US Open Organizers have removed 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic from the event's entry list ahead of its start on 29th August.
The Serb is not allowed to compete at the final Grand Slam of the year due to his vaccination status. There was a lot of doubt over his participation as the United States does not allow the entry of unvaccinated foreigners into the country.
Some fans have even accused the US Open of being corrupt for removing the Serb's name from the list of players participating in the tournament.
"So the US Open, Stacey Allaster have now removed Djokovic name from the list of players at the USO even before Novak has actually even withdrawn from the event. It's almost like they knew beforehand that he wasn't playing. You can't get much more blatant corruption then this," a fan said.
The decision to leave out the three-time winner's name from the list of players did not sit down well with his fans.
"Djokovic no longer appears in the list of players on the US Open website, despite the fact that the Serbian has not yet dropped out of the tournament," another fan added.
Here are a few more reactions from readers:
“I think it's a joke; I would have had the vaccine and gone and played, but he's got very strong beliefs and you have to respect that" - John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic
Former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe claimed Djokovic's inability to play in New York is a 'joke'.
He mentioned that he would have taken the vaccine to play at the event but respects the choice made by the 21-time Grand Slam winner.
"I don't think it's fair. I think it's a joke. I would have had the vaccine and gone and played, but he's got very strong beliefs and you have to respect that," said McEnroe.
He questioned the decision not to allow Novak Djokovic to enter the United States and compete at the final Grand Slam of the year.
"At this point, in the pandemic, we're 2½ years in, I think people in all parts of the world know more about it, and the idea that he can't travel here to play, to me is a joke." he added.
The US Open begins on the 29th August and the draw ceremony will take place on Thursday.