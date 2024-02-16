Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal's recent remarks over the nature of his relationship with Roger Federer have sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

In an interview with La Sexta, Nadal recalled his competition with Federer, which he said pushed them to the limits. He said that they have helped each other and achieved a lot.

"We have achieved a level of self-demand that is difficult to repeat because we knew that we would not afford to fail. That competition pushed us to the limit. I wouldn't consider him (Federer) a friend but someone familiar with whom I have a great relationship," Nadal said in the interview (quotes translated from Spanish).

Fans said that the remarks have only demolished the fictitious story being pushed by the admirers of the legendary duo about them being friends.

"Fedal fanfic writers in shambles," a fan posted on Reddit.

"This is the worst thing that's ever happened to me," another fan said.

Some fans pointed out that Federer and Nadal cannot be friends in the real sense as they do not spend a lot of time together, and opined that they just maintained a cordial professional relationship.

"They're like highly-esteemed work friends. They're totally in each other's phone book and would answer the call anytime, but probably don't text each other memes," a fan said.

"I don’t think Nadal means friend in that way.. He means he doesn’t see Federer often (hanging out outside) in a friend way. I think he and Federer have gone past respected rivals kind of how Magic [Johnson] and [Larry] Bird became," a fan said.

Another fan added:

"The definition of 'friend' definitely changes as we age. At this point in their lives, I’m sure all three would agree that they aren’t having dinner on a regular basis and aren’t having family outings together. Not unexpected in the least but that doesn’t mean they dislike each other."

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Rafael Nadal has a 24-16 record against Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Wimbledon semifinals in 2019

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have played each other 40 times in singles matches on the Tour, with the Spaniard enjoying a 24-16 win-loss record against the Swiss maestro. Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slams, also had a 14-10 advantage over Federer in finals.

The duo share the record of the most Grand Slam finals played against each other (9, shared with Djokovic-Nadal) and most French Open finals (4) played against each other in tennis history.

Nadal beat Federer in all four French Open finals, including three consecutive wins between 2006 and 2008. While Federer beat Nadal in consecutive Wimbledon finals in 2006 and 2007, the Spaniard outlasted the Swiss in a thrilling five-setter in the 2008 edition, considered one of the greatest tennis matches ever played.

Nadal beat Federer in the Australian Open final in 2009 but the Swiss exacted revenge for that loss by beating Nadal in the final at Melbourne Park in 2017. The two legends clashed two more times in Majors in 2019. While Nadal beat Federer in the French Open semifinals, the Swiss beat the Spaniard in the Wimbledon semifinals that year.

