"Federer getting ready to save Tennis again" - Fans erupt with joy over video of Roger Federer's return to the practice court

Roger Federer left social media buzzing on Sunday with a video of his return to the tennis court. The Swiss great shared the first glimpses of him hitting a few groundstrokes ever since taking a long break from the professional circuit after the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

On Sunday, Federer posted a short video on Instagram where he was seen smashing a few forehands before doing a little happy jump. The Swiss player is set to make his return at the 2022 Laver Cup, which will be held less than two weeks after the conclusion of the upcoming US Open.

With just over a month to go before his highly-anticipated return to the tour, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has spread a lot of joy among his legion of fans, who have been concerned about his fitness and recovery. Fans flooded social media with reactions upon watching his practice video.

"Federer getting ready to save Tennis again," one fan wrote on Twitter.

So far, Federer has been confirmed to participate in just two ATP events this season. After his Laver Cup appearance - which will see him reunite with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray - the eight-time Wimbledon champion will also play in the Swiss Indoors Basel, which is his home ATP tournament.

Meanwhile, another fan was relieved to see the update from the Swiss player so that doubts surrounding his comeback could finally subside.

"So now do the doubters believe him or does Roger need to train 24/7 or needs to post 24/7 to prove to you idiots that he's really training?" read the tweet.

Here are a few more reactions from fans to the Swiss legend's training update:

Eddie G. @FastEddie577 @gigicat7_ What could make it better is if he was hitting with Rafa. Vamos!

Federer is yet to express any intention of playing in other tournaments before the end of the season, but could change his mind based on how his body holds up at the Laver Cup and the Swiss Indoors Basel.

Roger Federer to participate in charity event before 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2022 - Day 7

Roger Federer has decided to team up with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, to raise funds for children's charities.

Ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup, which will be held at London's iconic O2 Arena, the Swiss great and the Duchess of Cambridge will participate in a tennis event in East London which will also see participation from kids aged 8-15.

The funds collected through the event will benefit Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), two organizations that Middleton supports. Action for Children supports kids in need while the LTA works towards making tennis more accessible.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion recently tweeted about the initiative and his participation in the same.

"Excited to announce that Laver Cup is partnering with The Duchess of Cambridge this year to raise funds for two incredible charities – @actionforchildrenuk and the @LTA Tennis Foundation. Thank you for your support, and I look forward to seeing you in London," Federer wrote on Twitter.

