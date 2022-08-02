Each one is the greatest champion of all time; they endured four generations; they are bosses: Guillermo Perez on the legacy of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Former player Guillermo Perez has hailed Roger Federer as a generational player, calling him the "greatest champion of all time."

Federer is widely regarded as one of the best players of all time. The 40-year-old's stellar record and sustained consistency over the years speak for themselves. He has won 103 singles titles, including 20 Majors, 28 ATP Masters 1000s and six ATP Finals triumphs, among others.

The former World No. 1, though, has been out of action since undergoing knee surgery following his defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year.

In an interaction with Punto de Break, Perez picked Federer over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. However, he hailed each player as the best of all time for beating "four generations," calling them "bosses."

"There is no discussion, Federer," Perez said. "But… each one (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic) is the greatest champion of all time. They endured four generations. (Bjorn) Borg endured a generation; (Pete) Sampras beat the old one and beat a new one. These guys beat four generations! They are going to go to the field with the cane, and they are going to continue beating them. They are bosses."

Making his ATP tour debut in 1998, Federer has indeed battled multiple generations of players to create a niche for himself in the annals of the sport.

When is Roger Federer expected to return to action?

Roger Federer missed Wimbledon for the first time in 23 years

Roger Federer's rehabilitation from injury has progressed slower than expected. He recently shared a video of his training session, hitting forehands in practice, prompting speculation of his return to action at Wimbledon.

But that didn't happen, and the most successful men's singles player in Wimbledon history missed the Championships for the first time since his tournament debut in 1999. Federer has won a record eight titles and 105 matches at the grasscourt Major and was present on the occasion of Centre Court celebrating 100 years this year.

The Swiss superstar is expected to return to action for Team Europe at the Laver Cup next month. Federer missed the 2021 edition of the competition after undergoing knee surgery. He's the most successful player in Laver Cup history, winning all six of his singles and two of his five doubles matches. Not to mention, he's a three-time Laver Cup winner with Team Europe.

Laver Cup @LaverCup The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. https://t.co/VoMFTBLsM3

Federer is also scheduled to play at his hometown tournament of Basel later this year, as confirmed by the tournament. The Swiss has won a record 75 matches in Basel, most by any player at an ATP 500 or 250 tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far