During Novak Djokovic's third-round match at the 2024 Australian Open, a heckler took a jibe at him over his decision to not take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion advanced to the fourth round in Melbourne after downing Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2) on Friday, January 19. Notably, this was his 100th appearance at the Happy Slam, the tournament he has won ten times thus far.

The Serb's moment of victory was marked by a taunt hurled at him from the stands. When he prepared to serve for the match in the third-set tiebreak, someone from the crowd reportedly shouted "Get vaccinated".

The incident has invoked mixed reactions from tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) with one section of the fans condemning the spectator's words. A fan mentioned the behavior of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's fans, saying:

"Fedal fans would go to any extent to heckle Djokovic but it's Djokovic fans who are "toxic". Stuff like this happens way too many times coming from Fedal fans towards Novak and rarely the other way round. If you don't like Novak stay home and cope in some other way."

Another fan chimed in, saying:

"What kind of j*rks Djokovic has to face during his matches is crazy, then I have to read "Novak fans are toxic". When exactly? Reacting to injustice and bad treatment is not toxic is just fair reaction. Federer and Nadal fans are way less classy and respectful during matches."

On the other hand, a different section of the X users sided with the heckler.

"The kind of crowd bullying I can get behind," a user wrote.

Another user went as far as demanding the heckler be allowed free entry to Melbourne Park.

"Hero. Give that man free tickets to the rest of the AO," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic faces Adrian Mannarino in Australian Open 4R

Adrian Mannarino (L) shakes hands with Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will take on France's Adrian Mannarino on Monday, January 22, for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open. The Serb holds the upper hand over Mannarino as he leads the head-to-head tally 4-0.

Mannarino downed 16th seed Ben Shelton in a grueling five-setter on Friday to enter the fourth round. Notably, all of his matches thus far in Melbourne have stretched to five sets. He defeated three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the opening round and went past Jaume Munar in the second.

On the other hand, Djokovic has collected victories over Dino Prizmic and Alexei Popyrin in four-setters. His Friday win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry was his first straight-set success at the Australian Open this year.

