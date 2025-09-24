"Federer & Nadal are tied for 2nd place" - Bjorn Borg assesses Novak Djokovic's chances of winning 25th Slam, hails Serb as the GOAT

Bjorn Borg recently named Novak Djokovic "the greatest player to have ever played" tennis. The Swedish legend of the sport also disclosed where he ranks the Serb's fiercest rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Furthermore, the 69-year-old assessed the 24-time Major champion's chances of winning a record 25th Slam amid the prevailing dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the former World No. 1 and 11-time Slam winner said:
"I think the way he's playing, Djokovic, for me, is the greatest player to have ever played the game. And then the second place comes to Federer and Nadal. They tied for the second place."
Bjorn Borg went on to shower further praise on Novak Djokovic, particularly due to the Serb's remarkable consistency despite being 38. Djokovic reached the semifinals of all four Majors this year, and also won his 100th career singles title at the Geneva Open.
"It's amazing how he can play that kind of tennis, 38 years old. I'm very impressed. I know he wants to win that 25th Grand Slam tournament. I hope he's going to play one more year, at least next year too, because the tennis he's playing," the Swede added.
Borg also predicted a 25th Major title triumph for the Serb despite Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's dominance at the Slams over the last couple of years.
"It's going to be tough with Sinner and Alcaraz and some other players too, but still, he can do it," the 69-year-old concluded.
Novak Djokovic himself conceded that competing with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Majors may be a stretch for him at 38
At the last four Majors, the Serb reached the semis, however, either Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz stood in his way in three of those clashes, and both came out on top against him. In the last four of this year's US Open, he fell in straight sets to eventual champion Alcaraz after displaying clear signs of physical struggle towards the end of the match.
At a post-match press conference, the Serb suggested that getting the better of Sinner and Alcaraz at the Slams going forward may be a task far too difficult for him to accomplish.
"It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner and Alcaraz in best-of-five, I have a better chance in best-of-three. I’m not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard," the Serb said.
The 38-year-old is set to return to competitive action at the 2025 Shanghai Masters.
