Constant rain delays in Cancun, Mexico, have made it hard to have any consistent flow of play at the 2023 WTA Finals. This has forced the organizers to set an order of play with five matches to be played on Sunday, November 5.

According to the new schedule, the unfinished doubles group stage match between Coco Gauff-Jessica Pegula and Vera Zvonareva-Laura Siegemund, which was halted at 6-3, 1-1, will begin the action on Estadio Paradisus.

This will be followed by the doubles semifinals between Erin Routliffe/Gabriela Dabrowski and Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez and Elise Mertens/Storm Hunter and the winner of the last group stage match.

The singles semifinal between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek will resume at 1-2 as the fourth match of the day, followed by the doubles final. The singles final, meanwhile, has been shifted to Monday, November 6.

Tennis fans were unhappy with such a congested schedule, which they argued is the latest embarrassment to women's tennis at the biggest WTA tournament of the year. Many felt sorry for the players who had already endured so many challenges in Cancun, like unusual court conditions and limited practicing time, to compete at the WTA Finals.

Moreover, fans also pointed out that Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula might end up playing three matches in one day if they win their group stage and semifinal match.

"I just feel so sorry for the players. The #WTAFinals is meant to be the biggest tournament outside the Grand Slams but it has been organised like an impromptu Sunday social at the local club," a fan chided.

"Awww a chance of 3 matches in one day ! How caring about the players," a fan wrote.

"It's absolutely atrocious. I love the women's game more than I love the men's and have to defend it all the time. To have a situation where it seems WTA management don't particularly like the women's game," another fan posted.

"Steve Simon must resign on Monday. What a disgrace. No respect for the players, the fans nor the game. The stadium was half empty most of the time. The conditions were horrible. Those are the top 8 players in the world. They worked hard to earn their place. They deserve better!" a fan said.

Jessica Pegula downs Coco Gauff to enter singles final at 2023 WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula continued her impeccable form at the 2023 WTA Finals and booked her place in the final on November 6. Pegula outlasted fellow American and doubles partner Coco Gauff in the first singles semifinal, 6-2, 6-1.

Jessica Pegula, seeded No. 5, is yet to drop a set at the year-end championships. In the group stage, she defeated Elena Rybakina, 7-5, 6-2, Aryna Sabalenka, 6-4, 6-3, and Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 6-1.

After her straight-sets win against Gauff, she became just the third woman to reach the title match of the WTA Finals without dropping a set in the last 20 years.

The 29-year-old's form in Cancun is the polar opposite of her performance at the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, where she could only take one set in the entire competition and could not win any of her singles or doubles matches.