Felix Auger-Aliassime rejuvenates himself ahead of Miami Open with basketball watching at Heat vs Celtics

Felix Auger-Aliassime was in attendance for the enthralling NBA thriller between the Miami Heat and the current champion Boston Celtics. The Canadian is currently rejuvenating himself, following his early exit in Indian Wells, as he is slated to compete at the Miami Open in a few days.

The Canadian, who has been enjoying a resurgence of form lately, suffered a setback at the Indian Wells Masters. Seeded 17th, he received a bye into the second round, where he met Jenson Brooksby.

The American stunned Aliassime to clinch a 6-4, 6-4 win to hand him a shocking defeat, which sparked discussions among tennis fans.

The 24-year-old seems to have landed in Miami, where he will compete in the final stop of the Sunshine Double, the Miami Masters. He was present at the Kaseya Center to attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. He shared a picture of the match via his Instagram story.

Via Felix Auger-Aliassime's INSTAGRAM (@felixaliassime)

The thrilling contest between the two sides was neck and neck but the Celtics took the game away from the Heat in the final quarter, by outscoring it 14- 25, to score a 91-103 triumph. Its ace Jayson Tatum stepped up , scoring 28 points, alongside Jrue Holiday, who scored 25, to help it win.

Felix Auger-Aliassime burst onto the tennis scene at a very young age but has seen his form dwindle over the last couple of years. Fortunately, the 24-year-old seems to have found his rhythm back.

A look at Felix Auger-Aliassime's resurgence in 2025

Felix Auger-Aliassime kicked off his 2025 season exactly the way he would have wanted, winning the 2025 Adelaide International by defeating the likes of Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda. After a quick exit at the Australian Open, he bounced back by winning the Open Occitanie.

The Canadian suffered yet another setback at the Rotterdam Open, where he had to retire mid-match in the opening round due to a toe injury. He then had a phenomenal Middle East swing, reaching the semifinals of the Qatar Open and the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

However, after suffering yet another setback in Indian Wells, the Canadian will look to bounce back at the Miami Masters.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is currently placed fourth in the live rankings of the year-end ATP Finals behind Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz respectively.

