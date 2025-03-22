Felix Auger-Aliassime revisits cherished first date with fiancée Nina Ghaibi in Miami as they begin wedding planning

Felix Auger-Aliassime shared an adorable moment with his fiancée Nina Ghaibi in Miami as the duo recalled their first date at the same place six years ago. The tennis star admitted their wedding preparations to be in full swing after the couple announced their engagement on November 29, 2024.

The Canadian is having quite a promising 2025 season, with title wins at the Adelaide International and Open Occitanie. The couple has been dating since 2019 and is occasionally seen sharing romantic moments from their lives on social media. Ghaibi is also often spotted cheering for Aliassime courtside.

The Canadian tennis star shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday as they celebrated six years of togetherness, recalling their first date in Miami, six years ago. He posted a series of heartwarming images along with a sweet message.

"First date 6 years ago today in Miami and here we are 6 years later planning our wedding. Life is beautiful."

Felix Auger-Aliassime endured mixed results during the Middle East swing this season. He lost to Andrey Rublev in the semifinal of the Qatar Open followed by a defeat in the finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

The 24-year-old tennis star draws plenty of inspiration from the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

Felix Auger-Aliassime on joining Roger Federer after Swiss Indoors Basel win

Felix Auger-Aliassime draws inspiration from Roger Federer - Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime was ecstatic about joining the coveted list of winners alongside his childhood hero Roger Federer as he won the Swiss Indoors Basel title in 2022. The 24-year-old defeated Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 to clinch the title.

During the post-match interview, he shared his excitement about joining the 10-time winner and his idol Federer among others.

"It’s really cool. I actually thought about him this morning, and thought how cool it would be if I win here, where he won 10 times. I’m very far from that, but it’s so cool to have my name with all these great champions at this prestigious tournament. Lifting the trophy is definitely going to feel special," the Canadian said after beating Rune to claim the title (via Tennis TV).

The Canadian has had a great start to the Miami Open this year as well. He is still on the quest for a major title win. He will be taking on Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in his upcoming match (Round of 32) on Sunday.

