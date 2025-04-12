Felix Auger-Aliassime's fiancee Nina steals the spotlight in Canadian's 'off court' photodump

Felix Auger-Aliassime shared an 'off-court' photodump on Friday, where his fiancee, Nina Ghaibi, stole the show. The Canadian tennis star and his fiancee have been together since 2019.

On Friday, April 11, Auger-Aliassime shared a carousel of images on Instagram about his 'Off court adventures.' The carousel consisted of multiple images of his fiancee. Check out the post below:

Auger-Aliassime and Ghaibi got engaged in November 2024 during the offseason, which saw multiple tennis stars getting hitched. Ghaibi is also an equestrian who has participated in global events like the 2017 Moroccan Royal Tour. She is a cousin of Australian tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic.

Felix Auger-Aliassime opens up about his relationship with fiancee Nina Ghaibi

After their engagement in November 2024, when the new season began, Felix Auger-Aliassime opened up about his relationship with Nina Ghaibi in an interview with ATPTour.com in January.

"It’s great. It's very natural because Nina and I met when we were still just 18, actually at a tournament in Miami. Since then we’ve built a great relationship,” he said in Adelaide.

"Her values are just like mine and are the most important in our relationship. She is really somebody that I like to say she can't be corrupted. She's very, very honest, very straightforward, and she's got great values, great family values. It’s great that we're now entering this new chapter of our lives."

Further, in the same interview, Auger-Aliassime emphasized the importance of having a strong support system off the court, noting how it directly impacts his performance.

His father had been traveling with him more often, and he praised his fiancee and her family for being a steady source of encouragement. For Auger-Aliassime, having that unwavering support through the highs and lows of his tennis journey is what matters most.

Currently, the World No. 19 boasts a 17-8 record this season after bagging two ATP 250 titles in Adelaide and Montpellier and finishing runner-up at the Masters 1000 event in Dubai. Most recently, however, the Canadian was the 16th seed at the Monte-Carlo Masters but could not make an impact and was ousted in the first round by Daniel Altmaier.

As of now, Felix Auger-Aliassime has earned 1,205 points this season and sits ninth in the ATP Live Race to Turin. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina surpassed him after his solid run to the semifinal of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

