Felix Auger-Aliassime's physicality maybe even a step above that of Novak Djokovic, feels Mats Wilander

Since the US Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime has established himself as one of the top players on the ATP Tour, winning a string of tournaments. According to seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander, he would have the physical advantage against even the dominant Novak Djokovic.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the year's most successful indoor ATP player. The 22-year-old had a 0-8 finals record when the year began, but he has now won four championships and qualified for the ATP Finals.

In September, Felix Auger Aliassime defeated Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup, marking the beginning of a stellar run. Since then, the 21-year-old has won consecutive titles at the Firenze Open, the European Open and the Swiss Indoors.

At the ongoing Paris Masters, the Canadian has reached the semifinals, dismantling Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the quarterfinals on Friday. Speaking about his recent form in an interview with Eurosport, Mats Wilander compared the World No. 8 to Djokovic, claiming that he could challenge the Serbian in "every department" because of his superior physicality.

To win his first Masters 1000 title, Wilander believes the Canadian is almost ready, predicting that if he had to take on defending champion Djokovic in the summit clash, it would be a very close contest.

“Be very aware, when he’s playing, his serve is absolutely huge, his physicality is that of Novak Djokovic and maybe even a step above, and that doesn't come lightly out of my mouth because I’ve always thought Djokovic was the greatest athlete in any sport for the last six or seven years."

“But Felix Auger-Aliassime is right up there and would push Novak for his money in every department physically, and that’s unbelievable,” Wilander said.

Holger Rune will play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal round of the Paris Masters

Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Holger Rune in the semifinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to extend his winning streak to 16 matches and advance to the semifinals of the Paris Masters, where the 21-year-old is aiming to win his fourth championship title of the season.

After easily dominating Tiafoe in the first set, Auger-Aliassime needed six match points to finally defeat the American. After reaching the last four in Miami in 2019, this will be Auger-Aliassime's second career Masters 1000 semifinal, where he will take on Danish youngster Holger Rune.

Rune locked horns with Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, and was leading the Spaniard 6-3, 6(3)-6(1) when Alcaraz had to retire with an abdominal injury. Rune, who advanced to his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal, will now hope to get revenge against the Canadian for his loss at the Swiss Indoors Basel final last week.

