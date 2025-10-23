Felix Auger-Aliassime's wife Nina pens 'proud' message as Canadian kicks off married life with Brussels triumph, Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige reacts

Felix Auger-Aliassime's wife, Nina Ghaibi, posted a heartfelt message for the Canadian, expressing pride in his European title win and celebrating the start of their married life. The post garnered a reaction from Tommy Paul's fiancée, Paige Lorenze. Felix Auger-Aliassime tied the knot with equestrian Nina Ghaibi in late September and returned to the court at the Shanghai Masters, where he reached the quarterfinals before falling to Arthur Rinderknech. He also enjoyed love-filled honeymoon days with his wife. Later, he embarked on a title run at the European Open, where, as the No. 2 seed, he fired 17 aces and defeated Czech player Jiri Lehecka in the final to claim his first title as a married man. His win also made him the only man to achieve the title in two consecutive years since the tournament's inception in 2016. Days later, Nina Ghaibi posted a carousel of pictures with Auger-Aliassime, expressing pride in his title win and celebrating the start of their married life. &quot;So proud for #8 🏆Enjoying the wins together but also every day before and after them,&quot; her Instagram caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pictures included heartwarming on-court moments of the couple embracing, with the trophy in the Canadian's arms.Tommy Paul's fiancée, Paige Lorenze, gushed about the photos and made her feelings known with a couple of heart-eyed emojis. Paige Lorenze gushed about Ghaibi's post; Instagram - @ninaaliassimeLorenze and Paul got engaged in July 2025, shortly after the American player's second-round loss at Wimbledon. Felix Auger-Aliassime once revealed the reason behind not wearing his wedding ring during his matches Auger-Aliassime at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Manchester - Canada v Finland - Source: GettyFelix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi began dating shortly after meeting each other for the first time in 2019. The couple married in a private ceremony in September, in front of just 120 people at the Selman Marrakech hotel in Morocco. Just a week later, he resumed playing on the tour but expressed slight disappointment about not being able to wear his wedding ring.He revealed that wearing the piece of jewelry while practising gave him blisters. But the Grand Slam semifinalist also talked about finding a way to keep the ring close to him during his matches, saying:&quot;I was thinking during the whole year, I need to practice with it, see how it feels. Unfortunately, I got a blister as I was practicing with it, so I'm going to have to find a way to keep it safe. But I don't think I'll play with it, unfortunately. I've got a little special bag for it that I'm going to keep safe in my tennis bag, so that's going to be the plan.&quot; (via Tennis TV)Felix Auger-Aliassime is playing at the Swiss Indoors, where he defeated Gabriel Diallo in the first round to advance to the second round against Marin Cilic.