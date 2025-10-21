Whilw tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have decided to prioritize taking a break and pass on playing at the Swiss Indoors, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton are set to take on the challenge. Meanwhile, some WTA stars continue their tour in China, and others enjoy a much-needed break from the tour to prepare for the WTA Finals starting November 1.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:

#1. Felix Auger-Aliassime flirts with wife Nina after Brussels win

Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first tournament as a married man, as he ousted opponent Jiri Lehecka 7-6(2), 6-7(6), 6-2 to win The BNF European Open. Auger-Aliassime married equestrian, Nina Ghaibi Aliassime, in a grand ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco, on September 20 this year.

Following his Brussels win on Sunday, the Canadian gave a shoutout to his wife and thanked her for the support, during the post-match trophy ceremony.

"My wife - first tournament as a married man, so I guess it's good luck. I have to give you some credit," Aliassime said charming his wife.

#2. Casper Ruud charms pregnant fiancee with Stockholm win

After struggling with his knee injuries for the most of this season, Casper Ruud finally managed to secure a string win over Ugo Humbert to win the Stockholm Open title. Cheering for him, was his pregnant fiancee, Maria Galligani, who was smitten by the the ATP star after his win.

The Norwegian and Galligani have dated since 2018 and got engaged very recently, in November 2024. They also announced last month that they were expecting their first child together, which inevitably made Ruud's win in Stockholm a lot more special. Galligani was seen getting emotional on the court, as Ruud lifted the winner's trophy.

#3. Daniil Medvedev dedicates Almaty title to daughter Victoria

Daniil Medvedev won his first ATP title since May 2023, at the Almaty Open in Kazakhstan by defeating opponent Corentin Moutet 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. After struggling for two years to win a title, the ATP star was filed with emotions and dedicated his win to younger daughter, Victoria.

During an emotional winner's speech, the Russian thanked his wife and his daughters Alisa and Victoria. He added:

"This title is in honor of my 2nd daughter Victoria because the first title I got when my first daughter Alisa was born was for her, so this one's for Victoria."

Medvedev dedicated his Rotterdam Open win to daughter Alisa, in February 2023, when she was just four-month-old.

#4. Coco Gauff draws Novak Djokovic as inpiration to fix serve issue

Coco gauff has revealed that she was taking 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic as an example to help her fix her persisting serve issue. The American has struggled with her serve immensely and recently appointed biomechanics specialist, Gavin Macmillan to help her with that.

In a recent interview with the media outlet, The Nationals, Gauff cited the example of the Serb's past struggle with his serve and said:

"I was looking at Novak and he's someone who didn't have as great of a serve in the beginning of his career, obviously different issue than me, but he just wasn't serving as strong. And he made that change and has gone on to obviously be Novak Djokovic. And even at that time, he was still like a successful player."

#5. Fitness Influencer slammed Serena Williams for drastic change in weight

Fitness influencer, Kheisten Boone, called out 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams for endorsing weight loss drugs. The American shared that her drastic change in her weight was made possible by Ro's GLP-1, after she struggled to achieve the same by performing various weight loss exercises.

Boone made a scathing remark on her over Threads, where she highlighted how Williams might be endorsing the brand because of her husband, Alexis Ohanian's investment in the telehealth company.

"She’s no longer known as the Serena Williams, the world-renowned champion, but as the weight loss injection girl. Yeah, no. Free her! I get that she’s an investor but I just don’t understand why she had to be the face of it," Boone posted. (An excerpt)

Williams' weight loss has been criticized by many people online as well.

