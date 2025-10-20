"It's good luck" - Felix Auger-Aliassime charms wife Nina with heartfelt tribute after winning his 1st title win as a married man in Brussels

Felix Auger-Aliassime credited his wife for his European Open title win, as it was his first major achievement as a married man. Auger-Aliassime got married to equestrian Nina Ghaibi on September 20, 2025. Felix Auger-Aliassime first spotted Nina Ghaibi from afar at one of his tournaments in 2019 and quickly decided to ask her out for dinner. Their first date soon blossomed into a relationship, as they both agreed that they saw a future together. The Canadian and his beau got engaged during a Seychelles getaway in 2024. Amid the ATP Tour and shortly after making the US Open semifinals, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Selmon Marrakech hotel in Morocco. After his return, the 25-year-old competed at the Shanghai Masters and advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Arthur Rinderknech. He won his first title as a married man at the recently concluded European Open, toppling Jiri Lehecka in straight sets 7-6(2), 6-6(7), 6-2. In his post-win speech, he expressed gratitude to his team, especially his wife, whom he considers a good luck charm for helping him win the title.&quot;My wife - first tournament as a married man, so I guess it's good luck. I have to give you some credit.&quot;Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ghaibi spent their honeymoon in Shanghai when the former was playing in the Asian hard-court tournament. Felix Auger-Aliassime reflected on his wedding day and the things he'll forever cherishFelix Auger-Aliassime at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Manchester - Canada v Finland - Source: GettyAuger-Aliassime and Ghaibi’s wedding was a private affair, but they ensured it was nothing short of magical, with the tennis player wearing custom Dior and Ghaibi donning Vera Wang. The dreamy venue was overflowing with emotion as the lovers took a major life step together. The Grand Slam semifinalist shared with Vogue that he had butterflies while walking down the aisle, and one of the most memorable moments for him was when his wife was accompanied to the arch by her father.&quot;I definitely had butterflies in my stomach before walking down the aisle in front of all our family and friends. But I made sure to take time to soak in what was about to happen as this is a moment that will never come again in our lives. The image of my beautiful wife walking with her father is an image I’ll forever cherish. It’s also hard to describe what a gift it was for us to look out into the incredible crowd.&quot;After his European Open campaign, Auger-Aliassime will face off against fellow Canadian Gabriel Diallo in the opening round of the Swiss Indoors.