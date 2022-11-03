Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Frances Tiafoe: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2022 Paris Masters

World No. 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime will lock horns with US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Paris Masters on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime arrived here riding a 13-match winning streak, which also encompassed three titles. After a first-round bye, he was up against qualifier Mikael Ymer. The Canadian was expected to brush aside his opponent quite easily, but needed three and a half hours and three sets to dispatch him.

Auger-Aliassime's third-round opponent was Gilles Simon, who had already knocked out Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz. But the Frenchman's fairytale run came to an end at the hands of the 22-year old, who defeated him 6-1, 6-3 to send him into retirement.

The World No. 8 is gunning for his second semifinal at a Masters event and his unbeaten run now stands at 15 matches. Tiafoe, too, has been playing quite well here, defeating Lorenzo Sonego and Jack Draper in straight sets to reach the third round.

The American faced Alex de Minaur, who stunned Daniil Medvedev in the previous round. Tiafoe was tested a fair bit by the Australian, but still managed to score a 6-3, 7-6(5) win over him. He has now reached his second quarterfinal at the Masters 1000 level and eighth of the season.

While Auger-Aliassime hasn't lost a match in a while, Tiafoe has been in relatively good form as well since his semifinal finish at the US Open. A competitive and exciting match is expected considering how well the duo have performed so far. Here are all the details regarding their upcoming showdown:

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Frances Tiafoe match schedule

The quarterfinal match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe will be the first match of the day to take place on Center Court on Friday.

Date: November 4, 2022.

Time: 2 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 9 am ET and 6:30 pm IST.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Frances Tiafoe streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the Paris Masters live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

