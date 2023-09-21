"Firing up the Asian Olympics" - Yibing Wu's girlfriend Nicole Li celebrates his role as the torchbearer at Asian Games 2023

Yibing Wu's girlfriend Nicole Li recently expressed her admiration for her boyfriend completing the final leg of the torch relay at the 2023 Asian Games.

The Hangzhou Asian Games, also known as the Asian Olympics, is a multi-sport event that features athletes from 45 countries and regions across Asia. The torch relay, which started on September 8, was a showcase of Chinese culture and history, as well as a celebration of the spirit of sportsmanship.

The torch passed through 11 cities in the Zhejiang Province, visiting various attractions and landmarks along the way.

Yibing Wu, who is currently ranked No. 98 in the world, was chosen as the final torchbearer for his remarkable achievements in tennis. He is the first Chinese man in the Open Era to win an ATP singles title at the 2023 Dallas Open.

Li posted a picture of him holding the torch at the ceremony on her Instagram story on Wednesday, September 20.

"Firing up the asian olympics 🔥😛," Li wrote on Instagram.

Yibing Wu's girlfriend Nicole Li on Instagram

Wu said that he was honored and excited to be part of the torch relay and that he wanted to encourage young people to pursue their dreams.

"I want to encourage young people to preserve their dreams and pursue them. We, the younger generations, are like a flame, and we have an obligation to keep it burning," he said via China.org.cn.

Li and Wu have been known to express their affection for each other on social media, often posting pictures and videos of their travels, workouts, and dates. The couple have also attended several tennis events together, such as the US Open and the Stuttgart Open.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will officially begin on September 23, with an opening ceremony that will feature a spectacular display of fireworks, music, and dance. The games will last until October 8 and will include 40 sports. Yibing Wu is expected to compete in the men’s singles and doubles tennis events.

A look at Yibing Wu's performance in US Open 2023

Yibing Wu at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Yibing Wu recently faced an early exit in the second round of the 2023 US Open. The 23-year-old, who won the junior boys’ singles and doubles titles at the 2017 US Open, faced a tough challenge in his first-round match against Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

He showed his resilience by coming back from two sets to one down to win the match in five sets, 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

However, Wu’s run came to an end in the second round, where he faced Australia’s Alex de Minaur. The Aussie proved to be too strong for Wu, who could not match his opponent’s pace and intensity. De Minaur won the match in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1.

Wu recorded his best performance at Flushing Meadows in 2022, where he made it to the third round, eventually losing to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.