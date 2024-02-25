"First and I hope last" - Karolina Muchova shares wrist surgery update which forced her to withdraw from Australian Open 2024

Karolina Muchova recently conducted an AMA (Ask me anything) session on social media where she offered an update on her recovery post her wrist surgery.

The Czech underwent surgery a week earlier. Following it, she updated her fans on her X account that her surgery was successful, adding that she would work hard to return to court.

"Following my injury at the US Open and an extensive rehabilitation phase, it turned out that a medical intervention was necessary. So here I am, tired and sad, but I know I'll be okay now. The surgery was successful and I’m gonna do all I can to see you on the court again soon," wrote Muchova on her X account.

Now, the World No. 10 has opened up about her recovery. Answering a question during an AMA session about how her wrist was, Muchova cheekily replied, that her wrist was 'orange'.

She also admitted that it was her first surgery and hoped it would be her last.

"First and I hope last one too," wrote Muchova while replying to a fan enquiring if this was her first surgery.

Source- Karolina Muchova's Instagram handle

Karolina Muchova has been sidelined since the 2023 US Open

Karolina Muchova at the 2023 US Open

Karolina Muchova played her last match in the semi-finals of the 2023 US Open, where she lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff. Thereafter, she pulled out of the Tokyo Open and the China Open.

The Czech was scheduled to feature in the WTA Finals but withdrew due to the wrist injury. The injury also forced her to pull out of the 2024 Australian Open. She announced her decision to withdraw on social media last December, revealing that wrist pain had resurfaced during preparations.

"Hi fans & friends. This isn’t my favourite thing to share especially at the start of a new season, but unfortunately the pain in a wrist came back in the middle of my tennis preparation," Karolina Muchova wrote.

Muchova decided to skip the 2024 Australian Open, mentioning that she hoped to recover well and prepare for the rest of the year.

"I therefore have to postpone the start of the season and fully heal my wrist first. It’s frustrating but I have to keep positive, recover and get ready for the rest of the year.See you in 2025 @australianopen," the Czech continued.

In January, the Czech hinted at a comeback in February on her Instagram while answering some questions from fans. Her comeback has now been pushed back even further as her injury-marred wrist required medical attention.