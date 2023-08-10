"First W as a Mrs" - Petra Kvitova delighted to grab first win post-marriage at Canadian Open

Petra Kvitova was glad to win her first tennis match after getting married as she reached the third round of the 2023 Canadian Open in Montreal.

The two-time Grand Slam winner married her coach and long-time boyfriend, Jiri Vanek, on July 22, 2023. The couple got engaged just a year ago, in July. Vanek is also a former Czech tennis pro and earlier coached Karolina Pliskova.

The couple got married in a private affair in the Czech Republic. Kvitova shared a photo of the two together, with her wearing a wedding dress and Vanek wearing a dashing blue suit.

"Mr. and Mrs. 22.7.2023," Kvitova captioned the post.

Petra Kvitova is currently competing at the Canadian Open, her first tournament since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The Czech received a bye in the first round and hence played her first match post-marriage in the second round of the event.

"First W as a Mrs," Kvitova captioned her tweet.

Up against Italy's Camila Giorgi on August 10, Petra Kvitova fired six aces as she beat the Italian, 6-2, 5-7, 6-0. The 33-year-old will now face Belinda Bencic in the third round of the tournament.

"Maybe we will go on a honeymoon at the end of the year" - Petra Kvitova

bett1open 2023 Berlin - Day 9

Earlier this month, Petra Kvitova shed some light on her honeymoon plans with her husband, Vanek.

In a recent interview with Czech portal Radiožurnál, Kvitova touched upon her recent visit to Disneyland with her nephew and niece. She also hoped for their honeymoon at the end of the year.

"I was at Disneyland with my niece and nephew, Jirka went to the water with the children, so we split up," she said. "Nothing will change for us, but maybe we will go on a honeymoon at the end of the year."

In the same interview, Kvitova was also asked if she would change her surname now that she was married. The former World No. 2 hinted that she was not ready to change her surname yet.

"Let's not complicate it," Kvitova said.

The World No. 9 won the Betti Open in June, beating Donna Vekic in the final. She beat the likes of Karolina Pliskova and Caroline Garcia. She also won the Miami Open, beating Elena Rybakina in the final.