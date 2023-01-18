"Flashbacks of Federer and his injury" - Tennis fans fear the end after Rafael Nadal crashes out of Australian Open 2023

Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defense came to an end with a 4-6, 4-6, 5-7 loss to American player Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. However, what was even more alarming during his early defeat were visuals of the Spanish great struggling with another injury as he played well below his full capacity in the third set.

As Nadal walked out of Rod Laver Arena with a dejected look on his face, the tennis world fears the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career may be nearing an end.

Midway through the second set, as Nadal ran and stretched to hit a forehand, he grinned in pain. He played the rest of the game with very restricted movements as his opponent rushed to a 6-4, 5-3 lead. The Spaniard was forced to limp off the court for a medical timeout right away despite it not being a changeover, which showed his level of discomfort.

He continued the match after returning, but his facial expressions and those of his team and family members, coupled with his movements and intensity throughout the rest of the match, suggested that the writing was on the wall. Tennis fans reacted to Nadal's loss, sympathizing with the Spaniard and fearing for his tennis future. Some expressed hope of yet another vintage Nadal comeback.

"Flashbacks of Federer and his injury. He'll be back," a Twitter user expressed.

Ben @orca_chaser @TennisPodcast That was a foreboding farewell Rafa gave RLA crowd. I suspect he might not back at the AO :/ @TennisPodcast That was a foreboding farewell Rafa gave RLA crowd. I suspect he might not back at the AO :/

"Really hope this isn’t his last time walking off this court. Once in a lifetime champion," another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the Spanish legend's 2-23 Australian Open exit:

Martin Devlin @martindevlinnz

Hard to believe just a year ago he was staging one of the greatest comebacks ever to win this tournament.

@RafaelNadal

Defending champ out.

And what a champion too.

Great memories but the bloke looks gone.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Defending champ & No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal's slump continues. Beaten 6-4 6-4 7-5 in the second round of the Australian Open by USA's Mackenzie McDonald

Biggest win of McDonald's career and played with great poise & precision in early going before Nadal's injury changed tone



Raymund Flandez @raymundf23
I know I should've prepared for this heartbreak, but it's still hard to accept that this may keep happening. Go, Rafa. #vamos

The defending champion's loss at the 2023 Australian Open might see him drop further down the rankings. Currently ranked sixth in the world, Nadal could slip down a few more spots depending on the outcome of certain results during the first Grand Slam of the calendar year.

