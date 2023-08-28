Tennis star Naomi Osaka attended a college football game between the USC Trojans and San Jose State Spartans on Sunday, August 27.

Osaka, who welcomed her daughter in July, has been keeping a low profile since announcing her pregnancy in January. The 25-year-old withdrew from the Australian Open and several other tournaments to focus on her health and family.

The four-time Grand Slam champion shared a picture from the game on her Instagram story on Sunday.

"Ngl football is really fun once you understand the rules 😂," Osaka wrote on Instagram.

Osaka witnessed the Trojans beat the Spartans 56-28 in their season opener. The game was a showcase for USC quarterback Caleb Williams. He threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns in his first game as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Williams connected with four different receivers, including Zachariah Branch, for scores. Branch had four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in an electric debut.

"I always had the assumption that if you have a kid, it’s basically the end of your career" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka recently shared her thoughts on becoming a parent in an episode of the "Mountaintop Conversations" podcast hosted by former sprinter Allyson Felix. She outlined how it affected her career aspirations.

The Japanese tennis star admitted that she had the impression that having a child could mean the end of one’s professional journey. This was because she had seen very few athletes with kids competing in tournaments.

"Actually, there was a lot of pressure I felt for me. For me, I always had the assumption that if you have a kid, it’s basically the end of your career. I don’t really see a lot of women on the tennis tour with kids. They are usually a bit older, and it just seems like a very hard taxing on your body," Osaka said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion did not expect to return to tennis after giving birth. However, Osaka noted that becoming a parent has made her appreciate the sport even more.

"I just never really thought if I had a kid, I’d go back on the tour. But I feel like it was a magical moment for me. It just made me think of all the things I love and appreciate and it just made me really want to work hard… I’ve played tennis since I was three and I want to appreciate the time that I can still play," she added.

