Is Roger Federer playing at Wimbledon 2022? 

After more than two decades on tour, this will be the first instance where Swiss legend Roger Federer will not participate in Wimbledon. Earlier this month, the tournament had released an entry list for the upcoming edition, which is set to begin on June 27. Fans were shattered when the 20-time Grand Slam champion's name wasn't featured on the list.

Still recovering from a long-term knee injury, Federer has undergone three surgeries since February 2020. Amidst rumours of his retirement in April, the Swiss revealed that his recovery was well on track.

Having won the Wimbledon Championships a record eight times, the 40-year-old has a phenomenal record at the grasscourt Slam. Among the men, Federer has the highest number of match wins at Wimbledon — 105. This was also the record for the highest number of wins in a single Slam until Rafael Nadal won his 106th match at the 2022 French Open recently.

Federer made his Wimbledon debut in 1999, one year after winning the junior title. Since then, he has participated in every edition of the event. In 2020, the tournament was called off due to the pandemic.

Federer played his last match in the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-final round against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who beat the Swiss maestro 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0. This was Federer's first bagel at the Majors since the 2008 French Open final against Nadal. There is still a slim chance that he will make it to the SW19 as a wildcard entry just before the tournament begins.

“Wild cards for the Qualifying Competition and Main Draw events will be announced shortly before The Championships 2022," a statement reads on the official website of Wimbledon.

Can Roger Federer win another Grand Slam?

Roger Federer poses with the 2018 Australian Open trophy

The first male player to reach 20 Grand Slams, Roger Federer's last title came at the 2018 Australian Open, where he beat Croatia's Marin Cilic in the final. The Swiss had two championship points in the 2019 Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic and was about to become the first man to hold 21 Majors when the Serb turned it around.

Earlier this year, Rafael Nadal broke a three-way tie for 20 Slams between the Big 3 as he lifted his second Australian Open title and 21st Major overall. By winning the 2022 Roland Garros as well, the Spaniard managed to extend his lead over Federer and Djokovic by two. While it looks like Djokovic still has a few Slams left in him, the chances of Federer winning a Major are extremely low.

