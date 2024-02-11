Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur, who is in Doha for the WTA 1000 Qatar Open, recently spoke about what 'progress' means to her in terms of women's rights in the Arabic region.

The Arabic region has a questionable record when it comes to gender equality. For instance, a 2022 report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked Tunisia at 120 and Qatar at 137 with regard to the Global Gender Gap Index.

The aforementioned report benchmarked the current state of gender equality in four key areas — economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.

At her pre-match press conference, Jabeur was asked if she is seeing 'progress' in terms of more female tennis spectators attending matches in the Arab region.

"It's definitely a progress. I see more and more women playing different sports, but for me, the most important thing, not just to play tennis but to do whatever they want. I don't want to limit anyone to just playing tennis. I want them to do a different sport, I want them to be successful, I don't know, businesswoman, doctors, anything, journalist", Ons Jabeur responded.

Recognizing her role and saying that 'much more' can be done to bolster gender equality in the region, the World No. 6 added:

"You know, it's very important to see that, to dare to dream. After all, is their dream, but I do see different women, youngers speaking to me about it. I'm very happy, but I'm sure we can do much more and I'll try to give that powerful message."

The 2024 Qatar Open started on February 11, with Jabeur receiving a bye into the second round, where she will face Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

A look at how Ons Jabeur fared in 2024 before the Qatar Open

Ons Jabeur at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Day 5

Compared to some of the other players on the tour, Ons Jabeur hasn't been as active after the QTA Finals in Cancun, where she faced a group-stage exit.

The 29-year-old started the 2024 season at the Australian Open, where she scored a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva. She was then stunned by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who dished out a bagel in the first set before taking the second set 6-2.

Seeded second in Abu Dhabi, Jabeur started the tournament with a rather easy 6-4, 6-1 win over Emma Raducanu. Her journey came to an early halt after Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia secured a straight-sets win in the second round.

Jabeur, who admitted after her latest loss that she has been suffering from problems in her knee for a long time, is scheduled to play in Doha and Dubai next.