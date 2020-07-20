Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - are considered to be the three greatest tennis players in history. They have a huger fan following all over the world not only for their mastery of the game, but also for their demeanor both on and off the court.

But the 'Big 3' have a few detractors too, and one of those is Chilean tennis player Gonzalo Lama - who has accused them of ‘living in a bubble’.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer blamed by Gonzalo Lama

Lama is by no means of the same stature as Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. But as one of their peers, he has every right speak out against their alleged indifference towards lower-ranked players.

Roger Federer in particular has been questioned by a lot of players in the recent past, including the likes of Marion Bartoli and Gilles Simon. Federer's role and input towards equal representation and payment has come under the scanner, and so far there has been no comment from the Swiss in response.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic don't know the reality of tennis: Lama

Gonzalo Lama has accused the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for not doing enough

Tennis has been hit hard by the pandemic. Without tournaments taking place, there is no prize money or salary being paid to the players on tour.

While this is not even remotely an issue for the likes of Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic, it is a big one for Gonzalo Lama.

“No saben la realidad del tenis, que es la que vivimos nosotros” 📢 https://t.co/ezmAAKlIqa — Match Tenis (@MatchTenis) July 19, 2020

Advertisement

Currently ranked No. 909, the Chilean has to depend on participation in ITF tournaments to make ends meet. As such, he didn't mince words while being interviewed by the ‘Seventh Game’.

“For me Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are not idols. They have never done anything for the prize money of those from below. They are sports heroes but more beyond that, well I don’t see them doing anything. They do not know the reality of tennis, which is what we live in.”

Roger Federer accused of not doing enough by Lama

The lower-ranked players not only get the toughest draws but are also usually the first ones to exit - with a meager pay check. Most of this income goes towards paying their expenses to attend the event.

Roger Federer with nearly $130 million in prize money, and Novak Djokovic with over $140 million, have no such worries. And in what must make it sound even worse for someone like Lama, Roger Federer was recently announced as the highest-earning sportsperson in the world.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic live in a bubble: Lama

Gonzalo Lama continued his commentary on the Big 3, and even directly targeted the Player Council - of which Roger Federer is a member. The Council is presided by Novak Djokovic and it has the power to take decisions towards the betterment of the tour and the players.

But according to Lama, the fact that the Council is made up of higher-ranked players means that the interests of the journeymen are often ignored.

“A 400 in the world cannot play without support and that is what is not right," Lama said. "It seems unfair to me that the Players Council is made up of World numbers 1 and 2, they don’t know what real tennis is like. They do not understand what the rest live. They are only in their bubble.”

Should Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic do more by virtue of being part of the Players Council?

Gonzalo Lama seems to have a valid argument with respect to the Player Council. Members like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have the power to bring in changes, but they are not in the same position as the less successful players and so don't always understand what their problems are.