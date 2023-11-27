Novak Djokovic, who had a phenomenal 2023 season, is not expected to go downhill next year despite the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz continuing to improve, according to tennis analyst Gill Gross.

The Tennis Channel broadcaster stressed that there was no evidence to suggest that the World No. 1 was struggling physically and pegged the 24-time Grand Slam champion to be just as dominant next season.

Speaking on the Monday Match Analysis podcast, Gross also maintained that both Sinner and Alcaraz are capable of beating the Serb sometimes but whether they could do it consistently in big matches would depend on how much they improved.

"For Djokovic, right now, I barely even need to say it, but there is no evidence that things are going in the wrong direction. And, that includes the physical side of things," Gross stated while answering a question on whether the Serbian star could continue to remain dominant next season.

The tennis broadcaster also predicted that both Sinner and Alcaraz would improve enough to be good rivals for the Serbinator next year while stressing that Djokovic would maintain his current level.

"So, I assume Djokovic is going to keep it up. I will not go into next year predicting any kind of decline on Novak's side. The question is how much will Sinner and Alcaraz improve," he added.

"They have had great seasons, both of them. They are already good enough to beat Novak sometimes but are they good enough to beat him consistently in big matches. My answer to this question is that they are going to be really good rivals for him next year," Gross predicted.

A look back at Novak Djokovic's phenomenal 2023 season

The 36-year-old began and ended the season with tournament wins

Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year in 2022 while also not being permitted to enter the United States to play the US Open, came back to win both tournaments a year later.

After getting past Sebastian Korda in the Adelaide International final, Djokovic got past Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title round of the Melbourne Major to register his tenth Australian Open win.

The win at Melbourne Park also helped the Serbinator clinch his 22nd Grand Slam title. He added another major title to his kitty at Roland Garros when he got past Casper Ruud in straight sets in the French Open final.

Carlos Alcaraz scripted a magnificent comeback in the Wimbledon final to deny the Belgrade-born player a third Grand Slam title in 2023.

After settiling scores with the Spaniard in the finals of the Cincinnati Masters, the 36-year-old beat old foe Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final to record his 24th Grand Slam title. He thus went level with Margaret Court's all-time record.

The Serb then finished the season in style by clinching the year-end World No. 1 slot. He also reigned supreme at the ATP Finals in Turin but failed to take Serbia through to the Davis Cup finals.

