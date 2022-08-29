"I think it's amazing that she has so many really good memories; we're going to cry a lot, for sure" - Naomi Osaka & Spike Lee pay tribute to Serena Williams

Naomi Osaka and Spike Lee recently uploaded separate video messages paying tribute to Serena Williams ahead of the American's first match of the final tournament of her career.

Williams will face Danka Kovinic in her first-round match at the 2022 US Open. She recently announced that this Slam will likely be the final tournament of her career.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Tennis Channel, Naomi Osaka spoke about how she has watched Williams in action at the US Open more than she has watched the American elsewhere.

Osaka revealed that she has forever been enamored by Williams' on-court fashion sense, to the point that she would always tune into Williams' match just to catch a glimpse of her outfit.

"That's probably the tournament where I've watched her the most, I think and honestly I watched Serena a lot when I was younger for her outfits," Naomi Osaka said. "I remember the match I played against her - her black Tutu - I thought that was really cool. Just over the years she's kind of conditioned me to watch her first match, to see what she was wearing."

Osaka stated that it was "amazing" that Serena Williams has so many good memories at Flushing Meadows, before adding that herself and many people watching the tournament were going to be moved to tears.

"I think it's amazing that she has so many really good memories there and I'm sure even for the people watching this tournament, we're going to cry a lot, for sure," she added.

"I think of you as my little sister; you're definitely one of the GOATs" - Spike Lee to Serena Williams

Legendary director Spike Lee cheering for Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open.

Two-time Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee gave his thoughts on Serena Williams' farewell in a video message, which was uploaded by the official handle of the US Open.

Lee said that he thinks of Williams as his "little sister" before pointing out (in the video) how Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn has paid tribute to the Williams sisters.

"Hey, hey, hey, this is Spike, how you doing? I'm here Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn, New York, on the tennis court, how you doing sis (Serena Williams)? I think of you as my little sister," Spike Lee said. "Congratulations for all you've done, you're definitely one of the GOATs. I wanna give love to your parents too, and your siblings, cuz they helped you too."

"And I want you to know - there's two benches here at Greene Park right here with the names of Arthurs Ashe, Althea Gibson, your sister, and yourself - because you know, spreading love is the Brooklyn way," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan