"For Rafael Nadal, for everybody, for tennis" - Christopher Eubanks, Arthur Cazaux & others back Spaniard for "feel-good" story in 2024

Several tennis players, including Christopher Eubanks and Milos Raonic, are backing Rafael Nadal to have a memorable comeback in 2024.

Nadal, who was on the sidelines for most of 2023, commenced his comeback journey at this year’s Brisbane International. The Spaniard bowed out of the tournament in the quarterfinal. He then opted out of the ongoing Australian Open due to a muscle injury.

The ATP Tour recently released a video of players making their bold predictions for 2024. When asked which players would have “the best comeback” and “the feel-good story,” several tennis players favored Rafael Nadal.

World No. 35 Christopher Eubanks noted that the Spaniard making a memorable comeback would allow the tennis fans to appreciate his greatness.

"I think his [Rafael Nadal's] comeback will allow fans to have a moment of just appreciating his greatness, appreciating his hard work and everything that it took to be able to get back. And I think that’ll be a feel-good story for all of tennis," the American said in the video.

Arthur Cazaux, who made his Grand Slam fourth-round debut at the ongoing Australian Open, said that he is hoping to see the Spaniard back at his best. The Frenchman also revealed that he is a big fan of the legend.

"Rafa’s going to have the best comeback, I hope. Because I’m a big fan of him! It can be a good story for him and for everybody, for tennis," the 21-year-old said.

"A lot of people would love to see Rafael Nadal do well" – Milos Raonic

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2024 Brisbane International

In the aforementioned video, 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic, too, shared his thoughts on Rafael Nadal’s return to action.

The Canadian, who is himself on a comeback trail, noted that the Spaniard’s successful return would delight the tennis world. He also acknowledged the 37-year-old’s impressive display in Brisbane.

"I think a lot of people would love to see him do well, obviously. It was nice to see him play well right away at the beginning in his first tournament. Unfortunate that he got hurt again but from what I’ve heard, it doesn’t sound too serious, so he’ll be able to come back," Raonic said.

19-year-old Alex Michelsen echoed the sentiment.

"I think one feel-good story would be Rafa coming back and playing, and doing well at the French Open," he said about the 14-time Roland Garros champion.

Expand Tweet

While the Spaniard pulled out of the Australian Open due to injury, he is expected to resume his journey soon — at the ATP 250 in Doha (February 19-24), where he was the champion in 2014.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here