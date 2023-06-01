"For us, it's just empty words" - Elina Svitolina accuses tennis media of using the Ukraine war just for clicks

Elina Svitolina recently accused the tennis media of exploiting the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine for the sake of generating clicks and views.

Svitolina has been at the forefront of war relief efforts for Ukraine. She was appointed as the ambassador of United24, a platform dedicated to aiding fundraising efforts. Through her work, the Ukranian has raised funds for doctors, paramedics, and medical supplies, as well as modern medical equipment to help her country.

Svitolina, with the help of her foundation, has also been a constant source of aid for those in need throughout Ukraine.

Elina Svitolina made a triumphant return to the Grand Slam circuit at the French Open, her first major tournament since the 2022 Australian Open after returning from maternity leave.

Upon her return to the clay courts at Roland Garros, the former World No. 3 secured a victory over Storm Sanders 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. The win propelled Svitolina into the third round of the tournament.

During a post-match press conference, Svitolina expressed her disappointment that people and the tennis media were more focused on the words being spoken rather than the actual conflict.

She stated that the media's focus on sensational headlines and clickbait is not helping the Ukrainians who are in dire need of support.

"I feel like in tennis media is making some articles just a little bit just for sake of it. You know, just for clicks. Sorry to say that, but it's true," Elina Svitolina said.

"I don't know, some player not from Ukraine said something, it's not helping. It's not helping Ukrainian people. It's not helping us so much in any kind of way. For us it's just, yeah, empty words, as I mentioned before."

"I think war changed me in so many ways" - Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina

During the press conference, Elina Svitolina stated that her personal growth had been significantly influenced by the ongoing war in her country.

She emphasized the importance of valuing her family and cherishing the time spent with them, as well as appreciating the simple moments of everyday life.

"Yeah, firstly, I changed. I think war changed me in so many ways. I think I treasure more my family, my time with my family, my time just on a daily basis," she said.

Svitolina acknowledged her privileged position and the importance of having a platform to speak from. She appreciated the opportunity to compete at the French Open and saw it as a chance to inspire and motivate young children in Ukraine.

"You know, I really try to understand that how lucky I am to be where I am and to have a voice, as well. Also to, you know, to play on such a big event, to have opportunity to play such big events, to motivate young kids of Ukraine, to have this opportunity," she said

Elina Svitolina will next face Anna Blinkova in the third round of the French Open on Friday, June 2.

Poll : 0 votes